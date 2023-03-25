Loren Brovarnik explains why she had had more kids despite PPD

90 Day Fiance fan favorite Loren Brovarnik defended her decision to have more children despite suffering from postpartum depression.

Anyone who follows Loren knows that she’s an open book when it comes to her successes as well as her struggles.

Although she often puts on a happy face for her millions of Instagram followers, Loren also takes the time to acknowledge her battle with postpartum depression (PPD).

In an Instagram Reel, Loren opened up about her recent relapse and detailed that she was having a “really, really bad postpartum depression day.”

Loren got vulnerable in the video, breaking down into tears as she showed her fans a flower that one of her sons picked and brought home to her. She explained that for “no reason,” she began crying and getting emotional.

Loren explained how “wild” PPD and motherhood can feel and how misunderstood the condition is. Noting that not enough people talk openly about it, Loren promised her fans and followers that she will continue to speak about her struggles in an effort to normalize talking about PPD.

In the caption of the video, Loren encouraged her 1.4 million IG followers, telling them, “You have my word! 💪🏼🥹 Tag or share this with someone who needs to be reminded they’re not alone! They have my support! Let’s get through it together! On our own terms! Because everyone’s journey is different and that’s ok! 🤍🤍”

Loren Brovarnik responds to a 90 Day Fiance viewer about having more kids despite struggling from PPD

Loren’s video received more than 22,000 likes in just 16 hours, and thousands of her followers flocked to the comments. Most of Loren’s followers showered her with support, offering kind words and relating to her ordeal.

One of Loren’s followers took to the comments section to acknowledge that PPD “is real” but asked, “What I don’t understand is why you had more kids when you know you’re prone to it? Just asking..”

Loren answered a fan who questioned why she had more kids, knowing she suffers from PPD. Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

In response, Loren told her follower that she didn’t experience PPD after welcoming her firstborn son, Shai.

“With Asher I started to and then got beautifully and unexpectedly pregnant right away so my hormones went back to pregnancy hormones,” Loren continued.

Loren continued, “As for getting help, believe it or not, there are still things I do like to keep private. I talk about it here bc it’s an outlet for me to vent selfishly and if I can remind someone going through it that they aren’t alone, it reminds me I’m not alone. That’s why. My babies are such a blessing!”

Loren regularly takes time for herself to ‘escape’ the stress

Loren and her husband, Alexei Brovarnik, are parents to three kids under 3 — their son Shai is 2, their son Asher is 1, and their daughter Ariel is 6 months old.

Being a full-time mom, a full-time social media momfluencer, and filming for TLC keeps Loren booked and busy, but Loren regularly engages in self-care.

To give herself some much-needed respite, she recently enjoyed a girls’ night out to enjoy a “little escape” from her hectic life to help her manage her stress. Loren and her friends enjoyed dinner and cocktails to, at least momentarily, keep her mind at ease.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.