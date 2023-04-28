Loren Brovarnik says ‘enough’ as she airs frustration over ongoing Ozempic claims

Loren Brovarnik has denied the use of Ozempic several times, but people are just not letting up on the accusations that she used the controversial medication to lose weight after her last pregnancy.

However, the 90 Day Fiance star has had enough of the unfounded claims, and she took to social media once again to clap back at the critics.

Loren was out on her daily walk with her daughter Ariel, and she had a thing or two to get off her chest.

In the clip first posted on her Instagram Story, the mom of three had a message for people making the accusations.

“To everyone who’s still accusing me of being on Ozempic because I lost weight very fast after Ari, No! It’s called dedication,” said Loren.

Loren — who was sweating, and out of breath during her power walk — added, “Do you see me sweating? I’m out here almost every day walking, I’m eating healthier, I’m trying to live a better lifestyle.”

90 Day Fiance star Loren Brovarnik slams Ozempic claims again

People are still finding it hard to believe that Loren dropped the extra pounds by joining forces with Jenny Craig.

Loren shared the news about her partnership with the popular weight management and nutrition company earlier this year and showed off her refrigerator stacked with Jenny Craig meals.

However, the TLC personality has also made it known that she’s made a complete lifestyle change, and that’s how she’s been consistently losing weight and getting fit.

Despite the revelation, Loren’s Instagram posts have been littered with comments accusing her of taking the diabetic drug to lose weight.

She issued a reminder in her recent video, telling her followers, “I’m doing a lifestyle change, I’m eating healthier. I’m being more active and exercising.”

“That’s what it’s about. It’s not about doing Ozempic, like enough!” she added.

Loren Brovarnik is having a happy Friday

Despite the short rant this morning, the 90 Day Fiance star is not letting the critics affect her too much.

She had a fun fill-day planned with baby Ariel that is sure to take her mind off the Ozempic drama. Loren shared that she and her baby girl were excited about a day of shopping at a new store in Miami.

“Happy Friday,” said Loren in another post. “Today Ari and I are going shopping, but I’m really excited cause I’m going somewhere I haven’t been and I’ve been wanting to go.”

The 35-year-old told her Instagram followers that she was pumped to visit 260 Sample Sale Miami to check out the store’s “variety designer sale.”

“I’m really excited, it’s gonna be a great Friday, fabulous Friday,” declared Loren.

You can expect to see all of Loren’s purchases on her Instagram Story later on, so stay tuned for her fashionable picks.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.