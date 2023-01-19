Loren Brovarnik announces new weight loss partnership

90 Day Fiance star Loren Brovarnik is the latest celebrity to join the Jenny Craig weight loss program.

The mom of three under three decided to join the diet and lifestyle program to focus on herself and “be a better me.”

In her Instagram Story about the program, Loren showed her Jenny Craig delivery: Two refrigerated bags full of food.

The 34-year-old said she chose the plan that came with three meals a day plus snacks.

She filmed herself eating one of the meals consisting of macaroni and cheese with broccoli and carrots, which she touted as only being 240 calories.

Loren had a caption over the Story that urged her followers to join her and offered them a $30 off promotion. She also dropped a link to the Jenny Craig website.

Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

Loren Brovarnik recently detailed a scary experience

In November 2022, Loren hopped onto her Instagram Story to share a scary experience she had while out walking her daughter in a park in Florida where she lives.

The “Florida Life” experience happened when Loren noticed that the park she was in had a ton of huge iguanas, more than she had ever seen.

She said they were everywhere in the park, and she was scared they would jump onto her from a fence she had to walk by.

The situation with the iguanas was jarring enough for Loren to cut her and her daughter’s outing short to make it out of the park unscathed.

Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days is in its second season

Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days had a successful enough first season for the 90 Day network to renew it for a second season which is currently airing.

This season, Loren is pregnant with her daughter Ariel, and she and her husband Alexei are considering moving to Alexei’s native Israel.

The pair and their two young boys traveled to Israel, and Loren’s parents also came along. The move has not been sitting well with Loren’s parents at all. So much so that they have gotten into several verbal arguments with both Loren and Alexei.

One fight was so bad in the latest episode that Loren’s mom said that if the cameras weren’t around, she would have slapped Loren for acting disrespectfully and not considering her wishes.

Now, After the 90 Days, viewers will watch the fallout from the Israel trip and see how everybody involved is affected. Furthermore, viewers could hear more about a solid plan from the Brovarniks for their potential move.

Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days airs Mondays at 10:30 p.m. ET on TLC and Discovery+.