Loren Brovarnik details scary ‘Florida life’ experience

Loren Brovarnik had a strange experience while at the park and had to leave. Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

90 Day Fiance OG Loren Brovarnik is a proud Floridian but recently revealed that she had a scary “Florida life” experience.

Loren likes to get outside and take walks with her kids of which she has three under three. On her walk earlier today, Loren hopped onto her Instagram Stories to describe an overwhelming situation she went through at the park.

Loren addressed her 1.4 million Instagram followers and said, “I grew up in Florida, I’m used to iguanas. I’ve never seen so many iguanas out, at once, in my life.” Continuing, “They’re like everywhere I’m freaking out.”

As she was speaking, a large iguana could be seen in the grass a few feet away from her and she zoomed in on it before describing that there were four iguanas in proximity to her, and even one in a tree she passed.

She further remarked that they were huge and “literally everywhere.”

Loren wore dark sunglasses as she relayed the story through her post that had an emoji over it saying, “OMG.”

Loren Brovarnik got overwhelmed by the iguanas

In another video, seemingly taken shortly after her initial iguana video, Loren said that she was leaving the park.

She said she was leaving her outing because there were just too many iguanas.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She described how when she came close to them while in the park, they jumped into the fence.

Loren relayed that she was scared the iguanas would “bounce off the fence onto me.”

The last thing she said before the video ended was “Florida life.”

Loren and Alexei Brovarnik have thought about moving out of Florida

Loren and her Ukrainian/Israeli husband Alexei Brovarnik got their own spinoff in Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days. The first season featured Loren’s second pregnancy and the couple’s life thereafter with two under two.

During Season 1, Loren and Alex talked about moving out of Florida because Alex wanted to move somewhere that had seasons and wasn’t flat.

Furthermore, as a couple, Loren and Alex expressed wanting to buy a house and were thinking that North Carolina might be a good place to do that.

However, these days, Loren, Alex, and their now three young kids appear to still be living in the high-rise apartment they had in Season 1.

Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days will premiere later in 2022 on TLC and Discovery+.