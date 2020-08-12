Loren Brovarnik opens up about the weird plastic surgery she just had done

Loren Brovarnik is opening up about her recent plastic surgery, but it’s not your typical liposuction or nose job.

Loren explained the surgery on her Instagram stories during her weekly #tuesdaytalks in which she answers fan questions.

After a follower noticed that the 90 Day Fiance alum was sporting bandages on her ears, she asked if Loren was okay. Loren took the opportunity to explain the bandages and the weird plastic surgery that resulted in them.

Loren explains the surgery

Loren said that she slept in heavy earrings as a child, which stretched her ear piercings. As a result, she couldn’t wear hoops or large earrings anymore.

According to Loren, she’ll be able to wear hoops again once she heals from the surgery in a few weeks.

The surgery Loren had was likely an earlobe repair, which is used to close stretched-out ear piercings, holes from ear gauges, or ripped earlobes. During the procedure, a doctor uses a scalpel to cut away the skin lining the hole of the piercing. The skin is then stitched back together so that the wound can heal.

The procedure only takes about 20 minutes and can be done under local anesthesia. Once the earlobe heals a few weeks after the surgery, patients can get their ears re-pierced if they choose.

All in all, Loren seems happy with her choice to go through with the procedure. She expressed her excitement about being able to wear new earrings in her post.

What’s next for Loren?

It’s been a big year for Loren and her husband Alexei. Back in January, Alex became an American citizen. Then, in February, he saved a man from drowning while he and Loren were on vacation in the Bahamas.

The biggest milestone for the couple came in April when they welcomed their first child together. Shai Josef was born on April 14, a month before his due date and during the peak of the pandemic. Loren has since been very open about motherhood and her life after giving birth.

Currently, Loren and Alexei are starring on 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk. Loren is also starting a business called Mommy & Me by Loren B. It hasn’t fully launched yet, but when it does, the company will sell a Mommy & Me box that contains products for new moms and their babies.

Loren and Alex have also said that they want more children in the future. It’s a very exciting time for the Brovarniks, and luckily for fans, Loren keeps us updated on social media.

90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk airs on Sundays at 11/10c on TLC.