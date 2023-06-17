Loren Brovarnik is ‘no longer’ with Jenny Craig? See the latest response about her weight loss plan

Loren Brovarnik has seemingly ended her partnership with Jenny Craig and is now embarking on her weight loss journey without the brand.

The 90 Day Fiance star made the revelation while clapping back at a negative Nancy on her post after she shared another photo of her weight loss progress.

Loren has been getting rave reviews for snapping back after giving birth to her third child last year.

However, she’s also been accused of cutting corners to lose the baby weight.

The mom of three has denied those accusations over and over again, but that hasn’t stopped the naysayers from throwing out the Ozempic claims in her comments.

That happened again with her latest photo, and as usual, Loren didn’t hesitate to put one rude commenter in her place.

90 Day Fiance star Loren Brovarnik says Jenny Craig is ‘no longer’

It all started when Loren posted two photos on Instagram and showcased rock-hard abs in a black sports bra, which she paired with matching track pants in one image, and a black skort in another.

“Baggy pants and skorts. A memoir. #momfluencer #nofilter #hardworkpaysoffs #lifestylechange #3babiesin3years,” she captioned the post.

After seeing how amazing Loren looked, one curious supporter asked, “Loren can you please share your workout routine and diet plan 🙏 😊 you look great!!”

That’s when the drama started as one commenter decided to respond, “@queen_bnichols her diet is Jenny Craig and apparently ozempic. Not exactly sustainable when one company is tits up and there’s a shortage of the other for people who ACTUALLY NEED it. 🙄🤷🏼‍♀️.”

Loren saw the messages and promptly retorted, “Jenny Craig is no longer. Ozempic was never and will never be an option for me.”

Earlier this year, Loren excitedly announced her partnership with Jenny Craig and was constantly promoting their fresh meals on social media.

However, based on her recent comment, it seems that the partnership has ended, although she didn’t share any details about what happened.

Loren Brovarnik tells critic to stop with the ‘ridiculous accusations’

In her response to the critic, the TLC personality had more to say after being accused of using Ozempic. The diabetes drug has become very popular among celebs and reality TV stars using it to lose weight.

However, Loren has a serious reason for not joining the Ozempic craze.

“Unfortunately people like my parents who actually need it for medical reasons can’t get a hold of it,” shared Loren, who noted that her snapback is due to “hard work, dedication and making smarter choices.”

“You should try it some time – maybe start with stopping these ridiculous accusations and stop spreading rumors, Judy,” she added.

