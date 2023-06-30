Loren Brovarnik is back from Canada to ring in her 35th birthday

Loren Brovarnik is back in the US after a recent girl’s trip to Canada to visit some of her family.

The 90 Day Fiance star left her husband, Alexei Brovarnik, with their two sons, Shai and Asher, and she jetted off to Canada with baby Ariel.

Remember when Loren was weeks away from giving birth to Ariel and Alexei took a trip to Israel for a wedding? Well, I’m looking at this trip as payback for that!

The dad had to take care of the household and his two rowdy boys without his wife around to help.

Loren’s mom and sister also joined her on the trip, and after spending about a week in the Great White North, the mom of three is now back home.

She returned right in time to celebrate her 35th birthday, and Alexei just shared a sweet post for his wife.

Loren is known for sharing her life on social media, so I can bet a million bucks that she’s recording every moment of her birthday and will share that with us a little later.

Alexei Brovarnik shares a sweet birthday tribute for Loren Brovarnik

Alexei kicked off the birthday celebration for his wife with a sweet Instagram post.

He shared a collage of photos from their time together, including a recent couple’s cruise from a month ago.

“Happy birthday babe I wish you to always smile like in these pictures,” wrote Alexei in the caption.

“I couldn’t be more proud of you 35 never looked better on anyone, I love you 😘 Ps you already used up all the best pictures 😂 #teambrovarnik #happybirthday #35 #betterhalf❤️.”

90 Day Fiance star Loren Brovarnik had a great time in Canada

Loren had a great time in Toronto, Canada, and she shared lots of snaps from her trip.

In photos posted on Instagram, we saw little Ariel looking cuter than ever as she spent quality time with her Canadian family.

The infant also made a furry friend during her first trip out of the country, as the video showed her playing with an adorable puppy.

Meanwhile, Alexei found himself in hot water, not with his wife, but with a bunch of random strangers online, after he hired a professional organizer to help keep their Florida condo in order.

Critics called out Alexei for being lazy and hiring professionals instead of tidying up after himself and the kids.

Meanwhile, Loren didn’t seem to mind one bit, and she found it a pleasant surprise when she came back from Canada to a clean house.

She was the one who got Alexei in trouble by posting about Task Rabbit on Instagram in a promotional video for the company.

Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.