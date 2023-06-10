Loren Brovarnik’s recent photos mistaken for throwbacks: ‘You guys look so young!’

90 Day Fiance fan favorites Loren and Alexei Bronvarnik looked so good in recent pics that their fans thought they were throwbacks.

Loren and Alexei recently enjoyed a kids-free cruise over the long Memorial Day weekend.

During their cruise, Loren and Alexei had some fun exploring the Dominican Republic, where they zip-lined, swam with sharks, and took in the views from gorgeous waterfalls.

The couple shared a carousel of photos from their adventures on Instagram in matching posts, captioned, “It’s been just a week , take us back !! #teambrovarnik# vacation #zipline #waterfals.”

In the pics, the photogenic duo posed in their swimwear and life vests, looking youthful and carefree.

Their millions of Instagram fans and followers took notice of just how youthful and carefree they looked — in fact, so much so that coupled with the blurriness of the pics, they thought the pics were from years ago, not recent.

90 Day Fiance fans mistake Loren and Alexei Brovarnik’s recent pics for old photos: ‘Thought this was a throwback pic’

“Thought this was a throwback pic to when you and Alex met,” wrote one of Loren’s followers. “You guys look so young and most importantly happy.”

Loren and Alexei’s fans commented on their youthful-looking photos. Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

Another Instagram user commented, “Damn I thought this was a throwback pic 😂 looking great guys!”

Echoing the sentiment, another fan was in disbelief and wrote, “Umm 3 kids where?! You both look so young and happy!! I am absolutely here for it!!! 👏👏🔥🔥”

“Omg! I thought this was a throwback pic! Y’all look great!!” read another comment.

More fans were thrown off by their photos. Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

When Loren and Alexei caught wind of the comments piling on, they responded.

Alexei was the first to comment, writing, “Lol everyone is thinking these are old pics because the camera is not the best 😂 @lorenbrovarnik we should take more pics with an old camera.”

Joining in on the fun, Loren replied to Alexei’s comment, “*purchases digital camera asap.”

Alexei and Loren aren’t complaining that everyone thought their pics were old. Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

Loren and Alexei met in 2013 when Loren traveled to Israel, Alexei’s home country, for a Birthright trip. They married two years later and have since welcomed three children: Shai, Asher, and Ariel (Ari).

Loren has worked hard to regain her pre-pregnancy physique

Loren can attribute her rejuvenated and youthful appearance to taking good care of her health. After giving birth to her and Alexei’s daughter, Ariel Raya, in September 2022, she has since dropped all of her pregnancy pounds.

Although she’s been accused of using the wildly popular weight-loss drug Ozempic to shed the baby weight, Loren has repeatedly denied the claims. Instead, Loren was open about using Jenny Craig and good old-fashioned exercise to slim down.

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.