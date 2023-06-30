Alexei Brovarnik called ‘lazy’ for hiring a professional organizer

90 Day Fiance star Alexei Brovarnik is under fire for utilizing a professional to tidy up his and Loren Brovarnik’s home.

Loren recently returned from a girls’ trip to Canada with her mom, her sister, and her and Alexei’s daughter, Ari.

Upon her return from the Great White North, Loren continued to stay busy while she ran errands. As a helpful husband, Alexei employed Task Rabbit to organize their Florida condo while Loren was out.

Loren shared a post on Instagram, sharing her excitement as she returned from her trip to a freshly spick and span home, including organized closets and toys picked up off the floor and arranged neatly in their bins.

The post also served as an advertisement, as Loren has become a successful momfluencer, and she captioned it, “Alex surprised me and booked a Tasker through @taskrabbit to organize the house while I was out! Use code LOREN10 for $10 off a task and let me know what task you booked below! ⬇️ 💚”

Although Loren was ecstatic to come home to a clean and neat home, many of her followers felt that Alexei took the easy way out and let them know it in the comments section.

90 Day Fiance critics drag Alexei Brovarnik: ‘What a lazy man’

“What a lazy man,” wrote one of Alexei’s critics. “Was he like that when he was a child? Pic up ur kids toys.”

Another asked, “Is he incapable of tidying up or just lazy?”

One critic suggested Alexei stop advertising on Instagram and “do some housework” instead.

Alexei was called “lazy” by critics who felt a professional organizer wasn’t necessary. Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

Another Instagram user told Alexei to start cleaning up, adding, “It’s a good time to show the children how to clean up.”

Calling out Alexei and Loren for being frequent travelers and Loren not working outside of the home, another disparager commented, “Maybe not take a vacation every week and do it yourself.”

Loren and Alexei ignore the chatter as they raise their family and enjoy alone time together

Speaking of vacations, Alexei and Loren’s most recent trip together included a kids-free, five-day-long cruise over the Memorial Day weekend.

The couple, who has been married for nearly eight years, are sure to carve time out of their busy schedules to enjoy some alone time together.

Between their busy careers and having three young kids at home, Alexei and Loren’s schedules are packed. Although they’ve received backlash for enjoying frequent getaways, it doesn’t stop Loren and Alexei from living their best lives and taking time to rest and recharge.

Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.