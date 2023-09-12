Loren Brovarnik checks in for ‘natural mommy makeover’ which includes 360-lipo and boob job

Loren Brovarnik likes to keep it real with her supporters, and the 90 Day Fiance star just made a surprising confession.

She’s about to go under the knife for what she called a “natural mommy makeover” and promised to keep everyone updated on her journey.

However, the mom of three is getting blasted online as people noted that there is nothing natural about the procedure, which includes 360-lipo and a boob job.

Loren gave birth to her third child, Ariel, in September of 2022 and has been working hard ever since to get her pre-baby body back.

The 35-year-old lost the extra pounds in a few months after partnering with Jenny Craig and working hard in the gym.

She slimmed down so quickly, in fact, that people accused her of using the controversial drug Ozempic — a claim she has vehemently denied.

However, Loren still had some problem areas, so now she’s going under the knife for a little nip and tuck.

90 Day Fiance star Loren Brovarnik is getting a mommy makeover

The 90 Day Fiance star shared a photo from her doctor’s office as she checked in for surgery and gave her Instagram followers an update.

“The day has finally come, I’m getting a natural mommy makeover,” said Loren, who noted that she’s been wanting to do it for a very long time and has done her research.

Loren said the surgeon was referred to her by a friend, and he specializes in doing the surgery “naturally.”

“I have abdominal diastasis which is uncomfortable for me, so I’ve opted to do a tummy tuck to bring my muscles back together,” explained Loren. “We know I’ve been very open about wanting to enhance my breasts, so I am doing a 360 lipo and fat transfer to my boobs.”

“Doing it a more natural approach is the best way to go,” she added.

Critics bash Loren for claiming her surgery is ‘natural’

The term “natural mommy makeover” didn’t sit too well with some people, and after Loren shared the post, they took to the comments to sound off.

“There’s nothing natural about any of this. Ive had both procedures done but never tried to act like it’s ‘natural,'” responded one commenter.

“Surgery is surgery nothing natural about it 😂,” said someone else.

Another commenter noted, “That’s not natural and it’s okay.”

Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

One Instagram user wrote, “I always followed you because you stayed yourself and natural. Unfortunately there is nothing natural about having surgery. Wish you luck though.”

Someone else added, “Good for you! I really want to do the same! However, none of this is ‘natural’ FYI.”

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.