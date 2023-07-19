Loren Brovarnik seeking plastic surgery recommendations for breast augmentation

Will Loren Brovarnik be the latest 90 Day Fiance star to go under the knife? It looks like that’s her plan.

From Darcey and Stacey Silva to Yara Zaya, Larissa Lima, and Anfisa Nava, there are plenty of 90 Day Fiance alums who have had plastic surgery to alter their appearances — some obviously having much more work done than others.

Whether or not they have admitted to the work they’ve had done is a different story, but their procedures range from less invasive work like Botox injections and fillers to complete makeovers, including Brazilian butt lifts (BBLs), nose jobs, breast augmentations, and liposuction.

Now, it appears that Loren is looking to change up her looks and join the 90 Day Fiance stars before her who have had cosmetic surgery.

Loren recently reached out to her Instagram followers and asked for some recommendations for good plastic surgeons in her area.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In a three-part Story slide, Loren began by asking her fans to share “Amazing plastic surgeons in South Florida,” telling them to DM her and jokingly adding, “asking for a friend 😉.”

Loren Brovarnik is considering a boob job after breastfeeding her three kids

In her second slide, Loren revealed, “PS – I’m the friend,” and in her third slide, the Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days star addressed the plethora of messages from her followers, who seemingly had a lot of questions for her.

Loren asked for plastic surgeon recommendations and hinted that she wants a boob job. Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

“To all the DMs … please just send good dr recos,” Loren wrote before explaining why she’s looking for a good plastic surgeon.

Although Loren didn’t explicitly come out and say that she wants a boob job, her explanation was enough to deduce that’s the case.

Like many women, Loren made it clear that she wants to restore some of the volume she lost after breastfeeding.

“I nursed 3 babies. Mama wants to go up and out a smidge,” Loren continued. “Don’t @ me.”

The 90 Day Fiance star has worked hard to achieve her fit physique

Loren typically isn’t shy about showing off her incredible figure on social media, especially after dropping the pregnancy weight she gained while carrying her daughter, Ari.

The 35-year-old mom of three looks amazing these days, as evidenced by the bikini pics she’s been posting on Instagram all summer.

Loren takes good care of herself and lost weight with good, old-fashioned hard work, despite claims that she used Ozempic to shed the pounds.

The TLC fan-favorite has repeatedly shot down rumors that she used the diabetes drug to achieve her slimmed-down, toned figure. As she has continues to tell her fans and critics, “Hard work pays off!” and she’s certainly proven that.

We think she looks amazing the way she is, but if Loren wants to enhance her figure, that’s her prerogative.

Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.