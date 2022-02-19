Loren & Alexei spoiler: Loren wonders if she ‘did something wrong’ to cause son Asher’s premature birth

Loren Brovarnik worried that she “did something wrong” to cause her and Alexei’s son Asher to be born one month prematurely. Pic credit: TLC

Loren and Alexei Brovarnik prepared to welcome their second son, Asher, during Monday night’s episode of Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days and Loren wondered if she was to blame for his premature birth.

In its first season on the air, Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days has followed Loren’s second pregnancy journey as she and Alexei prepare to navigate parenting “two under two.”

Loren was concerned about going into pre-term labor after several doctors’ visits and tests, and her worst fears were realized when she went in for a checkup, only to be told her second son would be arriving via C-section the same day.

Loren and Alexei Brovarnik get surprise news their son is coming one month early

“Baby Boten is ready to get out and he’s not willing to wait,” an excited Alexei told cameras as he self-filmed from Loren’s hospital room. “And like I said, he’s not gonna be stopped or slowed down. It’s officially happening today.”

Meanwhile, Loren tried to stay calm as she processed the news that she would be undergoing a C-section earlier than anticipated.

“There’s just so many emotions running through my head right now,” Loren expressed. “I don’t know what to expect. It’s scary. We’re having a baby like a month before my original due date.”

Although doctors tried to stop Loren from contracting for over 12 hours, they had no choice but to bring Asher into the world early.

It's Time To Go | Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days

Watch this video on YouTube

Loren worries she ‘did something wrong’ to cause Asher’s premature birth

Loren admitted that her biggest concern was baby Asher’s health. “My biggest concern is that the baby’s okay. Like, why are we taking him out already, you know? Like, the contractions… did I do something wrong? Is he gonna be okay? It’s too soon!”

Loren continued to document her anxiety, just minutes before she was wheeled away to the O.R. for her C-section. “Oh my God, I’m freaking out now,” Loren tearfully admitted as she tried to stay calm.

As Alexei prepared to join Loren in the O.R. by putting on his blue scrubs, he reassured Loren that everything would “be okay.” Despite Alexei’s reassurance, Loren still had plenty of anxious thoughts on her mind.

Because Asher was a preemie and Loren was suffering from a cold virus at the time of delivery, she was told she wasn’t allowed in the NICU to see Asher until she tested negative for the virus.

“You know, he may be in there for like, two weeks and hopefully I don’t have to wait two weeks to see him because that would just be devastating,” Loren shared.

Loren and Alexei welcomed their son Asher on August 16, 2021, where he spent 22 days in the NICU. Asher joined his big brother, Loren and Alexei’s eldest son, Shai, 22 months.

Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days airs on Monday nights at 9:30 pm ET on TLC and Discovery+.