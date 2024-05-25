Liz Woods feels like the ‘worst mom ever’ following Big Ed Brown split: ‘It’s so embarrassing’

Liz Woods is getting candid about her split from Big Ed Brown.

On Sunday’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Liz has a phone call with her mom and shares how she feels after Ed calls off their wedding without her knowledge.

In the sneak preview of the May 26 episode, as shared by PEOPLE, Liz receives a call from her mom while dropping off her daughter, Ryleigh, at the airport.

Liz tells her mom that Ed hasn’t even bothered to check in on her or Ryleigh before her flight, calling her ex a “prick.”

Liz admits that things didn’t end up the way she envisioned a month prior, and breaks down in tears as she tells her mom, “But everybody knew this was going to happen. And I had faith that it wasn’t [going to].”

“It’s embarrassing, Mom. It’s so embarrassing,” Liz admits to her mom before expressing her regret.

Liz Woods second-guesses herself for involving her daughter in her and Big Ed’s relationship

“If I had any thought that this was going to happen, I would have never had Ryleigh involved in this. I would have,” Liz divulges. “I would have never done this season. I would have never done any of this.”

Liz also reveals that her and Ed’s breakup will affect Ryleigh negatively, and she fights back tears as she sobs to her mom, “I feel like the worst mom ever. I don’t even have a home for my kid right now.”

While Liz is concerned about 11-year-old Ryleigh’s well-being following her and Ed’s split, last Sunday’s episode showed 90 Day Fiance viewers how mature her daughter truly is.

After Ed told Ryleigh, “No matter what happens between your mom and I, I’ll always love you,” she responded matter-of-factly, “I accept your apology.”

90 Day Fiance viewers have been following Liz Woods’ and Big Ed Brown’s storyline for years

Liz and Ed’s romantic storyline is finally over after years of watching these two break up and make up 15 times.

But after Ed called off the wedding this season on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Liz decided she’d had enough of Ed’s behavior and called it quits for good.

After Ed and Liz’s August 2023 wedding invitations leaked on social media, 90 Day Fiance fans wondered whether or not they would go through with tying the knot.

After months of speculation, 90 Day Fiance sleuths’ suspicions were confirmed when Ed revealed to TLC’s cameras that he took it upon himself to cancel his and Liz’s wedding

The controversial reality TV star feared things wouldn’t improve between himself and Liz, so to prove that he meant business this time and wanted to part for good, he called off their wedding without consulting his bride-to-be.

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.