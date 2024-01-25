Lisa Vanderpump weighs in on Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky split ahead of Vandeprump Rules Season 11

Ahead of Vanderpump Rules Season 11, Lisa Vanderpump has weighed in on her former co-star Kyle Richards and Kyle’s marriage troubles with Mauricio Umanksy.

Mauricio and Kyle’s separation has been one hot topic on Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, especially as the reunion looms.

There’s no love lost between Kyle and Lisa, that’s for sure.

It’s one reason why Lisa often gets asked about returning to RHOBH and the state of her friendship, or lack thereof, with Kyle.

Lisa has been busy promoting the highly anticipated return of Vanderpump Rules following Scandoval.

Along with addressing the aftermath of Scandoval, Lisa opened up about Kyle and Mauricio’s split this week.

Gearing up for Vanderpump Rules Season 11, Lisa stopped by the Today Show to spend time with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager. The two hosts couldn’t resist asking Lisa her thoughts on what was happening with Mauricio and Kyle.

Like many, Lisa had her rumors there was trouble in paradise, but she tried not to listen to speculation or hearsay.

“But I feel very sad for her because I know Kyle really held her marriage very close and near,” Lisa expressed. “It was very important to her, and she always kind of gave the impression of everything being perfect, whether it was or it wasn’t.”

The Vanderpump Rules star also thinks the state of things between Mauricio and Kyle is a shame. Lisa sincerely hopes they can find their way to a reconciliation.

Has Lisa Vanderpump spoken to RHOBH star Kyle Richards amid her marriage drama?

Another thing the hosts wanted to know was if Lisa had reached out to Kyle, something Lisa had not done because they were no longer friends. Speaking about their friendship, Jenna and Hoda asked if Lisa saw a reconciliation with Kyle in her future.

“I think that ship has sailed. When I’ve run into her, it hasn’t been exactly … I think she knows how I feel. I’ve been very honest about that,” the Bravo personality dished.

Lisa has run into Mauricio since the break-up, though. They saw each other at Dancing with the Stars last fall, where Lisa supported Ariana Maddix, and Mauricio was on the show.

“I kicked him in the a**,” she teased.

The wait for Vanderpump Rules is almost over, and Lisa Vanderpump promised it would be worth it for fans.

Meanwhile, Lisa keeps getting asked about a possible return to RHOBH, and you can read her answer here.

Vanderpump Rules premieres on Tuesday, January 30, at 8/7c on Bravo. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.