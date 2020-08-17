Lisa Vanderpump wants to connect with Denise Richards after ‘rough’ season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Denise Richards has a powerful new ally on her side, and it’s someone who knows all too well about the downside of reality TV.

Despite leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills last season, Lisa Vanderpump is still keeping up with all the housewives’ shenanigans.

Lisa has a lot to say about the explosive Denise Richards/Brandi Glanville affair storyline that’s playing out on this season of the show.

Given the dramatic end to her friendship with Brandi, it’s not surprising that she appears to be siding with Denise in the affair scandal.

Lisa wants to reach out to Denise

During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Vanderpump Rules star dished on Season 10.

Although she admitted that she has not been watching her former friends and co-stars, she has certainly heard about the affair scandal rocking the 90210.

“I hear Denise has been having a really rough time, and I always had a great connection with her — and we have a lot in common, you know, in terms of having adopted children and a huge dog lover,” Lisa said.

“I mean, I would love to speak to her at some point… I hear that she’s had a really rough time on it.”

Interestingly, it seems that Denise is the only person on the RHOBH cast that Lisa is on speaking terms with.

Lisa’s close friendships with Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley were shattered during her final season on the show after the Puppygate debacle. Lisa quit the show mid-season and did not make an appearance at the reunion.

Lisa is starting her own podcast

The RHOBH alum has kept a presence on Bravo with her show Vanderpump Rules, which focuses on her restaurant, Pump, and its employees.

But it now seems that Vanderpump Rules is in limbo since several prominent cast members have been fired due to racially insensitive comments and actions.

Kristen Doute and Stassi Shroeder were fired after former Pump waitress Faith Stowers recounted a racist incident that occurred in 2018.

Two new cast members, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni, were also let go after one season on the show due to the revelation of past racist tweets.

It’s not clear if or when the show will return, but Lisa has some new projects up her sleeve.

The avid dog lover just scored a Vanderpump Dogs spin-off show which will air on the Peacock network.

She’s also planning to launch her first podcast, All Things Vanderpump, in the next few weeks.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.