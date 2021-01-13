Lisa Vanderpump talks ‘emotional dilemma’ during her final season on RHOBH

Lisa Vanderpump quit the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in Season 9, but her absence is still felt.

The OG joined the show during the very first season and for many years she was the unappointed leader of the group.

However, a few seasons ago we witnessed her downfall, during the puppy gate scandal.

By the end of the season, Lisa’s friendships within the group were fractured.

And the drama proved all too much for Vanderpump, who was going through her own personal turmoil while mourning her brother’s suicide.

Ultimately, the restauranter quit RHOBH and didn’t even show up for the reunion.

Now, Vanderpump is reflecting on her final season as a Housewife and giving some insight into what she was going through.

Lisa Vanderpump talks rough last season on RHOBH

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum recently had a chat on The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast.

And she dished about her long-running stint on the popular Bravo show.

While we know that the mom-of-two had a rough season with her castmates some fans may not know that she was also dealing with her own personal grief.

“At the time I was in a real emotional kind of dilemma,” confessed Lisa. “I was struggling after my brother died. There’s nothing that I’ve ever experienced anything like that.”

She continued, “My only sibling suddenly commits suicide unexpectedly. I was just beyond devastated.”

The 60-year-old admitted that, given what she was going through, she actually wanted to take a break that season, but decided to film the season against her better judgment.

Lisa says the RHOBH cast ganged up on her

During her podcast interview, the former Beverly Hills Housewife continued to talk about her final season on the show.

According to Vanderpump, she had been the subject of “gang ups” by her castmates.

” So I knew I had another one coming pretty soon, but I just wasn’t strong enough” admitted the British entrepreneur, before she explained her absence from the Season 9 reunion.

“Before I’d sat at the reunion two or three times with them all against me and just being indignant and resolute and vociferous in my defense and this time I just thought ‘f**k it, I can’t do this anymore,’ I’m searching for happiness and there they were all against me over this nonsense,” said Lisa.

However, the Bravo personality seems to regret not finishing out the season.

“I take full responsibility for not being strong enough to complete the series,” commented Vanderpump. “I was not in a space where I felt that I could go on…”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.