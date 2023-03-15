Lisa Vanderpump denies paying Vanderpump Rules cast members to sleep together: ‘They do that on their own’

Lisa Vanderpump isn’t here for false allegations being thrown her way.

The Vanderpump Rules leading lady was accused of paying Raquel Leviss to sleep with Tom Sandoval by none other than her former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star Teddi Mellencamp.

Lisa fired off some shade at Kyle Richards last week on Watch What Happens Live, and Kyle is one of Teddi’s best friends.

However, Lisa wouldn’t let herself be blamed for what happened between Tom and Raquel, as she had no dealings with either of them and didn’t know about the affair until the rest of the world did.

Taking to Twitter, Lisa Vanderpump cleared the air about things she’s been accused of recently.

First, she addressed Pump and the rumor suggesting it would be closed, writing, “Ok no …#PumpRestaurant will be open as normal…#fake-news.”

Then, she addressed “Scandoval,” saying, “Oh and no I didn’t pay cast members to sleep together for ratings #pumprules they do that on their own…#fake-news.”

Lisa Vanderpump denies rumors she paid any of the Vanderpump Rules cast to sleep together. Pic credit: @LisaVanderpump/Twitter

What did Teddi Mellencamp say about Lisa Vanderpump?

Teddi Mellencamp was a part of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast when “Puppy Gate” happened. She and Lisa Vanderpump did not see eye-to-eye, so when the falling out occurred between Lisa and Kyle Richards, Teddi was obviously on her BFF’s side.

While appearing on The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga’s On Display podcast, Teddi theorized that Lisa had paid Raquel Leviss to sleep with Tom Sandoval to up the Vanderpump Rules ratings.

The former RHOBH star suggested Lisa “probably paid Raquel to do this.”

Her comments were clearly just a wild jab at the Vanderpump Rules star without anything to back it up.

What happened between Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss?

March brought on what Bravo fans have dubbed the “Scandoval.”

Tom Sandoval had a months-long affair with Vanderpump Rules co-star Raquel Leviss while still living with and sleeping beside his long-term girlfriend, Ariana Madix.

The fallout has been epic, with Raquel filing a restraining order against Scheana Shay, who allegedly punched her upon discovering the affair with Tom.

This complicates things, especially with the reunion due to film sometime this month. Vanderpump Rules cameras have been picked up again, so this will be included in Season 10 and heavily discussed at the reunion.

Tom and Raquel did sleep together, but Lisa Vanderpump had no part in it, and she didn’t pay anyone to sleep with their cast members.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.