Lisa Vanderpump claps back at Dorit Kemsley with shady post

Former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump clapped back as only she could, as the diamond and rose connoisseur shared a cheeky photo with her friend at his birthday party.

The photo featured Lisa, Robert Earl, and husband Ken Todd smiling for the camera.

Eagle-eyed fans will note that LVP referenced a 70th birthday party. The event was significant because it is where Dorit Kemsley claimed Lisa ignored her. According to Dorit, if Lisa cared about her, she would have approached her at the party.

But not so fast, LVP provided new details that throw a wrench in Dorit’s story.

Lisa Vanderpump claps back with a photo after Dorit Kemsley’s allegations

In a simple but shady tweet, Lisa tweeted a photo with her friend, restaurateur Robert Earl.

Lisa’s tweet read, “My dear friend Robert Earl…was 70 March 2021 Stick that in your pipe and smoke it…”

According to Lisa’s tweet, Robert Earl was 70 in March 2021, which was months before Dorit’s home invasion. Dorit claimed that LVP ignored her recently at a 70th birthday party, but Robert Earl’s 70th birthday was over a year ago.

My dear friend Robert Earl…was 70 March 2021

My dear friend Robert Earl…was 70 March 2021

Stick that in your pipe and smoke it…😂 pic.twitter.com/BTNHNppjmT June 23, 2022

The post seemed to be a clap-back to Dorit’s recent story on Watch What Happens Live. Bravo fans may recall Dorit discussing a recent birthday party and LVP’s cold treatment of her and her husband, PK Kemsley.

LVP’s tweet brings into question the timeline of Dorit’s story and the validity of claims that Lisa ignored her at the party.

Dorit Kemsley claimed Lisa Vanderpump ignored her at a mutual friend’s party

Earlier this week, Dorit Kemsley appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, and she claimed Lisa Vanderpump ignored her at a mutual friend’s 70th birthday party.

Andy asked Dorit about Lisa Vanderpump’s alleged texts to PK following the home invasion. The home invasion was featured during the RHOBH Season 12 premiere and took place in late October, and Dorit claimed Lisa Vanderpump did not check on her. Lisa, however, claimed she did text PK to see if the family was okay.

Dorit told Andy that she did not think LVP texted her and went on to drop another bombshell.

Dorit responded, “Listen, I’ve heard a lot of things. I heard that she reached out to me, [she] thought she was blocked, so you never really know what to believe. I know this: If we had received the message, we would have responded.”

She continued, “I don’t want to drag this LVP thing on, but three months, four months after the incident, we saw her. We were at a mutual friend’s 70th birthday party.”

With LVP’s new shady post providing a clue, three to four months after the October incident would have been in February or March of this year.

The LVP and Dorit Kemsley saga lives to see another day.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.