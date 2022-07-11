Lisa Rinna spotted in ‘Happy and Gay’ shirt while shopping with Harry Hamlin 

Lisa Rinna is running errands with husband, Harry Hamlin, and she is ‘happy and gay.’ Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna made a statement while walking in Los Angeles with husband, Harry Hamlin.

The reality TV star and former soap opera actress turns 59 years old today, but she shows no signs of slowing down.

The reality star took a break from posting bikini thirst traps and dancing videos with an indifferent Harry to run some errands with her man.

Lisa Rinna with Harry Hamlin is ‘Happy and Gay’ in Los Angeles

Photographers caught Lisa Rinna and her longtime husband, Harry Hamlin, as the two ran errands in L.A.

Lisa wore her signature short hair and sported green cargo pants. Her red sweatshirt commanded attention with the words “Happy and Gay” in pink writing displayed across the chest. She completed the look with a black leather handbag and white loafers.



As for husband Harry Hamlin, he opted for head-to-toe white and bright green sneakers. Harry wore glasses, and Lisa wore black sunglasses. The two were on a mission as they picked up some goods that Harry carried in a white paper bag.

Lisa Rinna runs errands with actor husband, Harry Hamlin. Pic credit: Backgrid

Lisa Rinna texted Denise Richards to apologize after turning on her for RHOBH

Denise Richards spoke to Us Weekly last week about the status of her friendships with former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars Lisa Rinna and Garcelle Beauvais.

The trio was close friends for decades before Garcelle and Denise joined RHOBH. Things changed, however, when Brandi Glanville made accusations that she and Denise slept together. The revelation was the storyline for Season 10, with Lisa teaming up with her castmates Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, and Dorit Kemsley to hound her former friend. Denise Richards ultimately departed the show after a season of badgering from her castmates.

She shared that she and Garcelle have remained close and said, “We recently had lunch together, actually, and Sutton was there too. It’s all good with Garcelle, and I love and adore her.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Lisa revealed she texted Denise during the filming of Season 12 of RHOBH.

Denise confirmed Lisa’s account of events and shared, “She did reach out to me, and she did apologize, and it meant a lot to me that she did. I didn’t hear anything outside of that.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.