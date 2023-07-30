Lisa Hochstein responds after husband Lenny proposed to his mistress

Lenny Hochstein is still married to Lisa Hochstein, but that didn’t stop the plastic surgeon from proposing to his girlfriend, Katarina.

The 27-year-old proudly shared the news on social media and showed off the humongous ring that Lenny put on her finger.

Meanwhile, his wife Lisa found out that her husband plans to marry his mistress, and she posted a shady congratulatory message in response.

Lenny and Lisa’s shocking split played out on The Real Housewives of Miami last season, and the two are still wrapped up in a tumultuous divorce.

Things have gotten very nasty between them — with both slinging accusations against each other on social media.

Lenny has been very vocal about his love for Katarina and has several photos posted of her on social media.

Meanwhile, Lenny and Katarina have been getting bashed left and right by angry critics online, but they’re not paying any attention to the naysayers.

Lenny Hochstein proposes to his mistress with a huge diamond ring

Lenny Hochstein is not letting anything stand in the way of planning a future with his mistress, married or not.

The 57-year-old recently planned a proposal for Katarina and later announced the news on social media.

The images posted on Lenny’s Instagram showed the moment when he got down on one knee and put a huge rock on Katarina’s finger.

One photo showed a photo of Lenny holding his wife-to-be and smiling at her after she said yes to his proposal.

We also got a closer look at the large emerald-cut diamond ring as Katarina snapped a photo of her hand with the sunset in the background.

” On top of an ancient pirate cave, overlooking the sunset over breathtaking Es Vedrá, he asked to steal me away forever. 🏴‍☠️♾” she wrote in the Instagram post.

RHOM star Lisa Hochstein throws shade at Lenny in a congratulatory post

Meanwhile, Lisa caught wind of her husband’s engagement and wrote a shady message on her Instagram Story congratulating the couple.

“Congrats to my current husband and his mistress on their engagement,” said the RHOM star.

Lisa Hochstein congratulates Lenny Hochstein. Pic credit: @lisahochstein/Instagram

Meanwhile, Lisa’s mother-in-law, Marina Hochstein, threw some shade at her in the comments section of Lenny’s engagement post.

“I will be very happy that this time you are getting a woman who love and respect you. You certainly did not have that in your previous marriage. Good luck congratulations ❤️,” She wrote.

Pic credit: @lennyhochstein/Instagram

Lisa and Lenny were married for 12 years before filing for divorce in 2022.

The former couple have two kids together, a son Logan and a daughter, Elle.

The Real Housewives of Miami is currently on hiatus.