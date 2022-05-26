RHOM: Lisa Hochstein’s husband Lenny files for divorce after 12 years of marriage

Lisa Hochstein is getting a divorce from her husband, Lenny. Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives of Miami star Lisa Hochstein has spent three seasons on television welcoming viewers into her home and letting us into her family life. We witnessed her struggles with infertility and how this affected her marriage with her husband, plastic surgeon Dr. Lenny Hochstein.

Lisa has always said that she was Lenny’s best creation, and often flaunted the procedures Lenny performed on her. Because of Lenny’s job, he was always surrounded by beautiful women, and Lisa revealed in Season 4 that Lenny had an emotional affair when Lisa was pregnant with their son, Logan, but denied any physical contact.

It seems as though their marriage has been permanently damaged, however, as Lenny filed for divorce from his wife of twelve years, and he confirmed the split last week.

Lenny is claiming irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split

In the filing, Lenny claimed the “marriage is irretrievably broken and there is no present hope for a meaningful reconciliation.”

The couple had an iron-clad prenuptial agreement in place, and Lenny would pay spousal support to Lisa. Lenny also stated in the filing that he will “fully provide for all of the children’s needs” and also requested “frequent time-sharing” of the children.

Once news broke of an official filing, Lisa said she was blindsided that Lenny publicly announced the breakup of their marriage, stating, “With two young children involved, as a mom I’m going to focus all of my energy and time on them,” and called Lenny’s behavior reckless.

The couple also endured problems previously in their marriage, when Lisa and Lenny separated and Lenny had an emotional affair with another woman during this time. Although they were separated, they were still legally married, and eventually, they decided to give their relationship another shot.

Lisa and Lenny have been together for fifteen years

Lisa and Lenny have been together for fifteen years, and have experienced many ups and downs in their time together. Lisa openly struggled to get pregnant during Seasons 2 and 3 of the series, and suffered from the insecurity of not being able to have a child to complete her family. She endured three miscarriages and four failed IVF treatments, which took a toll on Lisa. The couple went on to use a surrogate to help them have children, welcoming their son, Logan, age 6, and daughter, Elle, age 2.

In 2013, Bravo canceled Real Housewives of Miami, which gave Lisa time to focus on growing her family and eventually spending her time being a mom. However, Peacock gave the show another chance and rebooted it in 2021, and Lisa was a full-time cast member.

Lenny announced that he was in a relationship with model Katharina Mazepa, after photos surfaced of them out at a Miami nightclub. News of the split and divorce came immediately after, and Lenny denied any wrongdoing. “Nothing happened between [Katharina and I] until [Lisa and I] decided on the divorce,” he said, “and Lisa was aware of my plans before anything happened between Katharina and myself.”

