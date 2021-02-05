Lisa Barlow says two of her RHOSLC castmates were ‘absolutely’ faking it for the cameras

Lisa Barlow says two castmates were putting on for the camera. Pic credit:Heidi Gutman/Bravo

Lisa Barlow is calling out two of her The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City castmates for being inauthentic.

The brunette beauty has had some tiffs with a few of her castmates throughout the season.

Early on she was confronted by fan-favorite Heather Gay for referring to her as a good time girl back in college–all while claiming she didn’t even know Heather back then.

Lisa also took issue with Whitney Rose, but they hashed things out during the RHOSLC Las Vegas trip.

However, it seems all is not well between Lisa and her two costars because she recently inferred that they were faking it for the cameras.

Lisa Barlow says two castmates were not genuine on the show

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star sat down for a chat on Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef.

And, she wasn’t afraid to spill the beans about her fellow Utah Housewives.

When asked if some cast members acted differently when the cameras were on, Lisa responded, “You know, absolutely.”

“So I think there’s two in particular that like put on heavy for the camera. And I think people think it’s Jen Shah 100 percent not!” noted the RHOSLC star

Lisa explained, “Jen Shah is exactly how she is in person as she is on camera. When I talked to Jen on the phone and when I… see Jen in person, it’s the same person.”

The Vida Tequila creator made it known that she has also been very authentic on the show.

“I think like, I forget cameras are around,” she expressed. “I mean, there’s days…we’re at a group setting and I’m like, ‘how can I Dodge the camera?'”

However, the RHOSLC star claimed that some of her castmates seek out the Bravo cameras.

Are Heather Gay and Whitney Rose acting for the cameras?

During her stint on the podcast, the Salt Lake City Housewife continued to explain how two of her cast members always seek out the spotlight

“Some people are like…the camera’s over there, I need to be over there,” remarked the mom-of-two. “And instead of letting moments happen organically, they mess things up.”

Interestingly, Lisa didn’t name the two people in question. But by process of elimination, we were left with Whitney Rose and Heather Gay.

Lisa already admitted that Jen Shah was not on the list, and she also made it clear that she was not referring to Mary Cosby. “I think Mary’s really authentic too,” remarked Lisa.

David Yontef noted that it wasn’t Lisa’s BFF Meredith Marks either, which leaves only two cast members, Heather and Whitney.

Will she call them out at the reunion? I guess we’ll have to wait and see.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City reunion airs Wednesday, February 10 at 10/9c on Bravo