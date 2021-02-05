Lisa Barlow no-showed on WWHL after accidentally putting nail glue in her eye, trip to ER

Lisa Barlow had a medical emergency and couldn’t appear on Watch What Happens Live. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Lisa Barlow stood up Andy Cohen but she had a very good reason for it.

She was supposed to appear on Watch What Happens Live following the RHOSLC finale Wednesday night.

However, Bravo later announced that Jeff Lewis would be on the show instead.

Many viewers wondered why Lisa suddenly dropped out of appearing on the show.

The next day, Lisa spoke with Page Six and explained that she had a medical emergency and had to go to the hospital.

She explained that she accidentally put nail glue in her eye.

“It was awful,” Lisa told the outlet. “I was on the phone with my girlfriend and I literally went to put my eyedrops in and it was the nail glue.”

Despite the pain and fear, the doctor reassured her, “You’re not going to be blind, but you damaged a cornea.”

“I guess there are four levels of your cornea and it went into level three,” she explained of her eye damage. “It scratched up my whole eye and they had to use surgical tweezers to pull out the eyelashes on the corner.”

“It’s just an awful pain and it looked so swollen,” she said. “It looked terrible, and I’m, like, I can’t go on ‘Watch What Happens Live.’”

Fortunately, Lisa is expected to make a full recovery.

“I feel good now, it’s just uncomfortable,” she said. “I should be 100 percent by Friday.”

Lisa Barlow has become an unofficial RHOSLC villain

Lisa has clashed with several of the women on the show. Lisa got off on the wrong foot during the RHOSLC premiere when she claimed not to know Heather Gay. Lisa explained that the only thing she knew about Heather was that she was a wild girl.

Heather, however, claimed that they’ve known each other for over 20 years and were friends in college. She also denied claims that she was a “good time girl” and said she followed the university’s honor code.

Lisa even snubbed her at Meredith’s birthday party ignoring Heather when she said hi.

Additionally, Lisa was not thrilled about Whitney accusing her bartenders of getting drunk after Lisa gifted her tequila for her vow renewal.

Meanwhile, Jen was not thrilled with Lisa after she forgave Whitney for causing drama at Coach Shah’s surprise party.

Fans have dubbed her the “mean girl” and she has received backlash which she resents.

Love it or hate it, Lisa’s always going to tell it like it is.

What to expect from the RHOSLC reunion

Fans will have to wait until the RHOSLC reunion to see Lisa on their TV screens again.

As far as the reunion goes, many of the women have teased that it was very long.

While Heather admitted that fans may be surprised to see her get so angry and teased that there was quite a bit of drama, Mary and Jen have hinted that they may reconcile during the reunion.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City reunion airs Wednesday, February 10 at 10/9c on Bravo.