Lisa Barlow says Heather Gay is painting her out to be a ‘mean, dismissive girl to paint a narrative for herself’

Lisa Barlow and Heather Gay have been clashing on the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, and things are heating up between the women.

The hostility seems to have stemmed from a comment that Lisa made earlier in the season, claiming that she did not know Heather.

Heather, on the other hand, was surprised by the comment, claiming that she and Lisa have actually known each other since their college days.

Another point of contention between the two women stems from Lisa telling another castmate that Heather was a good-time-girl in college.

Since then, the women have been throwing shade at each other, and it doesn’t seem as if they’ve come to a resolution quite yet.

Lisa Barlow talks issues with Heather

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Lisa dished about her castmate and their ongoing feud.

And she cleared up, once and for all, if she actually knew Heather.

“So three years ago I actually met up with Heather briefly because I helped her do an event at Sundance,” shared Lisa.

“It was actually with Meredith Marks. I thought Heather was super nice when I met her, super funny. I don’t know why she wants to say we have all this history but she’s more than welcome to provide proof.”

She added,” I think that’s gonna be a lot of work for her, she’s gonna have to fabricate stuff.”

“The fact that she’s painting me as this mean, dismissive girl to paint a narrative for herself is not cool, not cool at all. I was actually generous and kind to her.”

Lisa calls the situation ‘ridiculous’

During the chat, Lisa was asked if she’s been blindsided by Heather Ray’s depiction of her.

“I don’t know if it blindsided me,” responded the RHOSLC star.

“But I definitely haven’t been happy about it, because it’s basically telling America or the world like ‘Lisa Barlow’s a mean girl’ or ‘she’s being so dismissive we have all this history.”

The mom-of-two also told the media outlet that her castmate has changed her story about them knowing each other.

“Since then she has changed her tune, ‘I’ve known of Lisa Barlow.’ Like there’s a big difference knowing of someone,” she said.

She used Lisa Rinna as an example, explaining that she knows of the RHOBH housewife and they have mutual friends, but doesn’t know her personally.

“I mean it’s the same situation,” purported Barlow.

“And I feel like I’ve always been super kind to Heather, I’m gonna continue to be super kind to Heather and I just hope…she is just like, ‘ha ha just kidding’ at some point because it’s just ridiculous,” she finished.



The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Sundays at 10/9c on Bravo.