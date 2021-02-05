Lisa Barlow denies calling Whitney Rose a swinger, says ‘I don’t even care’

Lisa Barlow denies calling Whitney Rose a swinger. Pic credit:Fred Hayes/Bravo

Lisa Barlow is not very pleased with the accusations made about her by Real Housewives of Salt Lake City castmate, Whitney Rose.

Early on in the season, Rose accused Lisa of calling her a swinger, but Lisa is once again denying the claims.

The two women have had some snags in their relationship throughout the season but they appeared to be getting better.

During their cast trip to Vegas, Lisa and Whitney talked things out and appeared to be on good terms.

But things have taken a turn for the worst since then.

Lisa recently reflected on the accusation Whitney made about her, and the Utah Housewife does not understand why it was said in the first place.

Did Lisa Barlow call Whitney Rose a swinger?

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star touched on the swinger topic during her appearance on Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef.

When asked if she has gotten over Whitney’s allegations the brunette beauty responded, “I don’t think about it. Is that bad?”

She continued, “I mean, I’m gonna be totally honest…I don’t care.”

“I’ve never called Whitney a swinger,” continued Lisa. “You know, whatever Whitney thinks is happening and reality are two different things. And it’s not my problem.”

The mom-of-two shared that when she first saw the trailer for RHOSLC, “Like I immediately texted her and said,’ Whitney, I don’t think you’re a swinger.’ And she goes, ‘I can’t believe they aired that, and I’m like, ‘I can because you said it,’ like, you said it.”

The Bravo Housewife opined that it was strange for Whitney to accuse her of something that she never said.

“Like I don’t even care,” admitted Lisa. “I think it’s weird…”

Lisa Barlow says Whitney Rose needs to find her identity

During her podcast chat, the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star continued to dish about Whitney Rose.

And Lisa thinks that her co-star’s behavior is due to her still trying to find herself.

“When Whitney finds her own identity I think Whitney will be a much happier person,” commented Lisa. “I don’t think Whitney knows who Whitney is yet. And I think the fact that I know who I am is like upsetting to her.”

The RHOSLC star added, “And so when she figures it out with her, and that everything I say comes out…legit like a big sister…so when I say something it’s not to hurt you, it’s to help you.”



The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City reunion airs Wednesday, February 10 at 10/9c on Bravo.