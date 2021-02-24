Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Stories
Lisa Barlow and Drew Sidora reveal which of their castmates behave differently for the cameras


RHOA star Drew Sidora.
RHOA and RHOSLC stars Drew Sidora and Lisa Barlow dished on the castmates that behaved differently off camera during an episode of WWHL. Pic credit: Bravo

It’s always fun when Bravo adds new personalities to their Real Housewives franchises. Adding new ladies to an existing cast shakes up the usual dynamics and allows fans to watch the newbies navigate the waters of an already established group.

Every once in a while, fans are lucky enough to have a brand new franchise added to the roster of hit shows too, where an entirely new cast is introduced, like with the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

On a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, new Real Housewives of Atlanta star Drew Sidora and Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Lisa Barlow dished on their first seasons as Housewives and spilled the tea on their castmates.

Drew dishes on the castmate that behave differently on camera

During their chat, Andy jumped in with a direct question and asked the ladies, “Here’s a good one, which of your fellow housewives behave most differently when the cameras went down from how they were when the cameras were rolling? Did anyone behave differently?”

“You wanna really know that?” Drew asked.

When Andy enthusiastically confirmed that he wanted to know the answer, Drew hesitantly shared that it was a longtime Atlanta Housewife who she felt was a different person on and off-screen.

“I – I felt like at times Kenya put on for the camera,” she said. “You know what I mean? Like, there were moments where I was like, ‘We are connecting and we are getting along.’ And then out of nowhere the cameras are up and she’s going off on me. It was – it felt unnatural at times.”

Lisa calls out two castmates from RHOSLC

Although Drew’s response for RHOA was soft-spoken and gently delivered, Lisa’s response was direct shade at a couple of her castmates. In past interviews, Lisa hinted at who she felt was the phoniest in front of the camera, however this time she named names!

And while she refrained from elaborating on her answer, Lisa sent a clear message when it comes to who she believes changes their personality the most.

“Lisa?” Andy asked prompting her to reveal her own experience from RHOSLC’s first season.

“Do I need to answer this?” she jokingly responded. “I think the cousins definitely put on for camera.”

This, of course, is a direct shot at Lisa’s RHOSLC co-stars Heather Gay and Whitney Rose, who happen to be related.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is currently on hiatus, while the Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.

