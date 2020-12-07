Lisa Barlow admits that she is nervous to relive Vegas cast trip, teasing that ‘chaos ensues’

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City has become our favorite guilty pleasure, and there’s a lot more drama brewing.

So far, the cast has certainly delivered with plenty to keep us entertained. We’re only a few episodes into this first season, but the outspoken RHOSLC women have a lot more in store for us.

One thing we can look forward to is the upcoming cast trip, a staple on the Housewives franchise. We recently learned that the women would jet off to Vegas, and chaos will ensue.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Lisa Barlow teases chaotic cast trip

During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Lisa Barlow shared some juicy details about what’s to come on the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

The brunette beauty revealed that fans could look forward to the cast trip, although we don’t know when it will air. But whenever it does, the event will be worth the wait as Barlow admitted that “chaos ensues.”

And she shared that she is certainly not looking forward to reliving the moment.

“Vegas, for me, emotionally drained me, literally,” dished Lisa.

Read More Emma Stone fan girls over Real Housewives of Salt Lake City with Jimmy Fallon

“I needed to sleep for three days after Vegas. I didn’t sleep while we were there, chaos ensues, and it was a lot, emotionally, for me to take in in a short period of time.”

Lisa says Met Gala luncheon does not go well

Another stressful event for Lisa was the Met Gala themed luncheon, which Mary Cosby hosted and is still playing out on the show.

Tensions were already brewing between Cosby and Jen Shah at a previous event, and it came to a head at the luncheon.

The two women have been on the outs since Cosby made an insensitive comment about Jen smelling like a hospital.

The statement did not sit well with Jen, who was consistently visiting her sick aunt, who later had to get her leg amputated. After confronting Cosby about the remark, Jen didn’t quite get the response she was looking for.

When all the ladies gathered for the luncheon, Mary and Jen had a face-off, which will continue to play out during the upcoming episode.

And in case you thought things ended with the two cast members kissing and making up, don’t hold your breath.

Lisa Barlow commented on the situation, telling ET, “It just does not go well.”

It’s a lot. I left with anxiety,” added the RHOSLC star. “I think I lost weight at the luncheon instead of gaining it.”

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on Bravo.