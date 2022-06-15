Lindsey Georgoulis claps back at critic and throws shade at Mark Maher

Lindsey Georgoulis continues to speak her mind and air out drama. Pic credit: @thenurselindsey.Instagram

Lindsey Georgoulis was known to not have a filter on Married at First Sight Season 14, and she often spilled major tea about her cast mates.

Now that Lindsey has been able to go public on social media, she’s been able to clap back at critics and expose her MAFS ex-husband Mark Maher.

Recently, Lindsey threw shade at Mark Maher and made alarming accusations about his alleged conduct post-show.

Lindsey Georgoulis goes back and forth with critic

Lindsey Georgoulis took to Instagram to share an update on her ‘Monday attitude.’

One commenter wasn’t feeling Lindsey and wrote, “I’m sorry…not my favorite person.”

Lindsey replied, “no worries You’re not mine either, but while you’re trolling… make sure to check out some health info and share it with someone who needs it.”

The commenter explained what they meant by saying Lindsey isn’t their favorite person, writing, “I’m not trolling. I actually listen to your health info. My saying you aren’t my favorite isn’t saying I hate you or can’t stand you. If green isn’t your favorite, don’t you still use a green crayon to complete your picture? Same kind of thing…I’m sorry your followers think I am a world problem or a clown or angry. Just speaking my opinion.”

Lindsey responded, “I don’t go up to a green crayon and tell them I prefer blue. That would be rude.”

Lindsey Georgoulis calls out Mark Maher

Another critic chimed in and suggested that Lindsey did, in fact, behave rudely with Mark, commenting, “No you just do that to MTS.”

Lindsey fired shots at ex-Mark Maher in her response, “you have no idea who mark is. I do. There’s a reason he asked me to come up here and rewrite his vows to me. There’s a reason he messages my best friend…There’s a reason I can’t be bothered.”

Lindsey clarified that Mark wanted help with his vows as recently as last weekend.

When the commenter noted the oddity of the situation, Lindsey replied, “tell me about it. Especially since he calls my best friend regularly to try and manipulate me, as well as talk badly. No more sir. You’ve taken enough.”

This wouldn’t be the first time Lindsey has accused Mark of talking to a woman behind his back, as she also suggested that Mark and MAFS Season 14 costar Alyssa Ellman were allegedly secretly engaging with one another online.

Lindsey and Mark decided they were better apart after saying yes on Decision Day, and it seems the choice to split was the best option for both of them, especially after Mark alleged Lindsey cruelly bullied him.

Married at First Sight premieres Wednesday, July 6, on Lifetime.