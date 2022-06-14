Mark Maher goes shirtless to flaunt workout progress

Married at First Sight’s Mark Maher documents his workout progress. Pic credit: @mts550/Instagram

Mark Maher went through a lot on Married at First Sight Season 14, and he now seems to be channeling all the turmoil into positivity and productivity.

Since Married at First Sight, Mark has appeared to have got more trim and toned as he works on himself mentally and physically.

Recently, Mark showed off his progress by going shirtless.

Mark Maher shares shirtless selfie

Mark Maher took to his Instagram stories to share a restroom selfie.

In the photo, Mark placed a hand on his hip as he posed shirtless.

Mark appeared more toned in his white shorts and air pods as he marked his progress.

Mark wrote over the photo, “1% a day better.”

Who stayed together on Married at First Sight Season 14?

Five couples were matched when Married at First Sight returned to Boston for Season 14.

Four of those five couples said yes to staying married on Decision Day, including Mark Maher and Lindsey Georgoulis.

Mark and Lindsey had one of the more explosive marriages of the season, with seemingly more trials than triumphs.

Despite their issues, Mark and Lindsey believed they could make their marriage work away from cameras.

However, when Mark and Lindsey returned for the MAFS reunion, they revealed that their marriage had crashed and burned.

Mark accused Lindsey of being one of the worst bullies he’d ever experienced in his life and also shared that Lindsey allegedly spit on him during one of their arguments.

Lindsey denied the claims and instead accused Mark of using her to renovate his house, then turned on her and threatened her to leave.

Mark and Lindsey couldn’t get on the same page at the reunion, but both knew they were better off going their separate ways.

While Lindsey and Mark split, they remain friends with their fellow MAFS Season 14 costars.

Like Lindsey and Mark, Jasmina Outar and Michael Morency also split up after saying yes on Decision Day. They, too, could not agree on who was most responsible for the downfall of their relationship.

The two couples that remained together and are still going strong include Olajuwon Dickerson and Katina Goode, as well as Steve Moy and Noi Phommasak.

Alyssa Ellman and Chris Collette didn’t make it to Decision Day as they chose to break up shortly after the honeymoon.

Married at First Sight premieres Wednesday, July 6, on Lifetime.