Lindsay Dolashewich on Survivor 42: Who is the new cast member and where can you find her on Instagram?

Lindsay Dolashewich on Survivor 42. Pic credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Survivor 42 is coming back to CBS in March for its new season and the network released the new group of players competing on the reality series.

The official cast list arrived on February 9, one month before the actual release date of the season premiere. Since the release, more information has been revealed about the contestants for the new season.

One of the newcomers is a 31-year-old dietician from Asbury Park, New Jersey, named Lindsay Dolashewich. Here is what you need to know about the latest Survivor 42 cast member.

Who is Lindsay Dolashewich on Survivor 42?

Lindsay Dolashewich is a 31-year-old dietician who runs her own business counseling people concerning their health needs in New Jersey.

According to Lindsay, she never missed an episode of Survivor when she was younger, watching it with her mom. She also joked that her dad refused to watch it with them, saying it was all drama and was fake.

She said in an interview that her dad still won’t watch until her season starts because he still doesn’t think it’s real.

“But me, my mom, my sister, and my aunt have always been really into it,” she said. “Every week would talk on the phone about the episodes and what strategic moves we would have done. So we pretend like we’re in the game.”

How can you follow Lindsay Dolashewich on Instagram?

Survivor fans can follow Lindsay Dolashewich on Instagram at @lindsaydolash.

However, they won’t find too much there yet. She only has 836 followers and 29 posts at this time.

In her Survivor 42 post, Lindsay wrote, “If I want to do something, then I’m going to DO IT… This is by far the coolest thing I’ve ever done.”

Other than that, most of her posts feature her dog, excursions with her friends, and some workout photos.

What are Lindsay Dolashewich’s skills for Survivor 42?

According to Lindsay, she represents everything about being on Survivor – except the surviving skills.

“But in terms of being super competitive, that’s me. Very athletic, very me. Very social, very me,” Lindsay said. “Also, really strategic and being able to manipulate people. Not in a negative way, but I’m capable of doing it. So in all those aspects, I was like, ‘This game is me.’”

While she believes her career as a dietician could help, she sees one other area in her life that is more important.

“Everyone I work with is different, and I have to build a rapport with them. I have to get them to open up,” Lindsay explained. “I have to get them to be willing to try something different and take a risk. And hopefully, those skills are going to relate to this game.

“I can get people also to open up and trust me and want to try things that I tell them are the best idea of what to do.”

Survivor 42 debuts March 9 at 8/7c on CBS.