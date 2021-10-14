Life After Lockup exclusive: Brittany and Marcelino argue about her actions

Brittany and Marcelino argue on Life After Lockup. Pic credit: WEtv

Brittany and Marcelino are the soundest couple on Life After Lockup. They have been through ups and downs, but this season, their marriage is being tested.

Earlier this season, it was revealed that Brittany and Marcelino had invested $80k with partners toward building something they could all be proud of. Brittany learned the bank account had been cleaned out, and she had to tell Marcelino.

It was a tense situation, but he went along with her to confront the man they believed stole the money and lived in the house they were using for the business.

He refused to let them take almost everything, though they were able to leave with a few mattresses they had purchased and stored in the shed.

Now, after going back and seeing Brittany lose her temper, Marcelino is shocked.

In this exclusive Life After Lockup clip, the couple is arguing back at their house. When things get loud, she suggests they move outside, and he decides he is done with the conversation.

As she cools down outside, she calls Marcelino “childish” and walks into the pool. He eventually comes out and talks to her, calmly and explains that her actions scared him but he isn’t mad at her.

Will they be able to reconcile and move past this? Be sure to tune in and find out.

Life After Lockup airs Fridays at 9/8c on WEtv.