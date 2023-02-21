Leigh-Ann Smith on Below Deck: Who is the new stew replacing Alissa Humber?

Leigh-Ann Smith joins Below Deck as the replacement stew for the newly-fired Alissa Humber, and the blonde beauty brings some drama to the end of the season.

Below Deck fans first got a glimpse of the newbie in the midseason trailer for Season 10.

At first, it was believed she replaced Camille Lamb, but now it’s been revealed she’s coming in after Captain Sandy Yawn gave Alissa the boot.

The previews for next week’s episode show that Fraser Olender feels threatened by Leigh-Anne before she walks even boards the St. David yacht, as she’s worked as a chief stew for a couple of years.

Leigh-Ann also has a connection to deckhand Ben Willoughby, an intimate one that.

Sign up for our newsletter!

However, before all that is revealed, let’s learn a little more about the new stew.

Who is Below Deck stew, Leigh-Ann Smith?

According to her Instagram bio, Leigh-Ann hails from Cape Town, South Africa, and has been in yachting for five years. Leigh-Ann describes herself as a “motorsport Enthusiast,” ice-Cream addict,” and “professional dancer” on social media.

Based on her Instagram feed, Leigh-Ann’s all about family, having shared several posts with family members, including her grandmother. The blonde beauty also loves competing in sports like motorsport and car racing.

Yes, she’s a bit of an adrenaline junkie.

Leigh-Ann lost her mom nearly four and half years ago as she did a tribute post to her last June, where she talked about how hard the past four years have been.

In an interesting turn of events, it appears that Ben isn’t Leigh-Ann’s only Below Deck connection. A photo of Leigh-Ann working on the sailing yacht k in 2018 reveals that she worked with Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Captain Glenn Shephard.

Hopefully, Below Deck viewers will learn more about Leigh-Ann working with the fan-favorite captain once she premieres on the show.

What can Below Deck fans expect from Leigh-Ann?

There are only a handful of episodes left in Below Deck Season 10. However, that’s plenty of time to get to know Leigh-Ann and for her to cause some problems.

Ben and Leigh-Ann’s connection will, of course, be the main focus. After all, Ben, at least on-screen, remains wrapped up in Camille, and they were even planning a trip together.

Leigh-Ann and Ben spend time in a cast cabin together, which will impact his relationship with Camille. Plus, the history between Ben and Leigh-Ann will be intriguing to learn more about.

A new stew joins Below Deck next week, with the addition of Leigh-Ann Smith, who has a past with Ben and worries Fraser. Be sure to keep tuning in to see how all of this unfolds.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.