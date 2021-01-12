LeeAnne Locken opens up about why she left RHOD and what she wishes viewers saw

Season 5 of The Real Housewives of Dallas premiered last week, but you won’t be seeing one very familiar face.

LeeAnne Locken has been with the franchise since the very first season.

But, she is no longer a part of the Dallas cast.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Locken was one of the most dynamic cast members on the show until her downfall in Season 4.

The RHOD alum got a lot of backlash from fans for making derogatory comments about her castmate, Kary Brittingham.

During the intense Season 4 reunion, LeeAnne was in the hot seat as her co-stars made it known that her comments about Brittingham were unacceptable.

Soon after, the brunette beauty announced that she would not be returning to the show for Season 5.

Read More The 10 best Housewives duos in the history of the Bravo shows

But, now she’s shedding more light on her decision to leave the popular show.

LeeAnne Locken talks RHOD

The former Real Housewives of Dallas cast member recently sat down for a chat on the podcast, Poplitically Incorrect.

And of course, talks quickly turned to RHOD, which recently returned for Season 5.

The 53-year-old talked about the controversial moments on the show between her and Kary which led to lots of backlash from fans.

But, it seems Locken was able to get closure from the situation after having a conversation with Kary.

“I sat down with her and we had a heart to heart, a one on one and I said… listen, if you truly took it that way in any offense that’s not how I meant it at all'” revealed LeeAnne. “And we moved forward from there.”

Why did LeeAnne leave the show?

During the podcast interview, LeeAnne also dished about why she actually made the decision to leave The Real Housewives of Dallas after four seasons.

The RHOD alum confessed that while on the show she felt the pressure to create drama.

She shared that producers kept egging her on to be more and more dramatic for the audience.

Locken referred back to Season 2 when she broke a glass during an argument with Cary Deuber. But, LeeAnne shared that she was prompted by producers to do that.

“That whole season behind the scene I was being told, ‘you’ve got the smash something, you’ve got to smash something, the people want it,'” admitted Locken.

Eventually, it simply got to be too much for the Dallas Housewife so she left the show.

“One of the reasons why I chose to step away from the show was I got tired of being the responsible one to create drama and a storyline by reacting,” said the reality TV personality.

She added, “The only part that I really regret is that the audience never saw that I was a reactionary person. You never saw me just go at somebody and attack ’em. That never happened. I was always poked or prodded.”

The Real Housewives of Dallas airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.