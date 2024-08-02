Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Efird files for divorce from Josh Efird over ‘irretrievably broken’ marriage

Mama June: Family Crisis will have a new situation when it returns for another season.

It’s been several months since Anna Cardwell passed away, and while the family navigated their new normal, relationships were tested to their brink.

This week, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird filed for divorce from Josh Efird after six years of marriage.

The couple share four biological children and helped raise Pumpkin’s little sister, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson.

This will be an adjustment for the mom of four, especially as she navigates single parenthood and helps Alana through college courses. Alana lives in Colorado for school.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Here’s what we know about Pumpkin and Josh’s divorce.

Why did Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Efird file for divorce?

Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Efird filed for divorce in Wilkinson County, Georgia.

According to records obtained by Monsters and Critics, the reason cited in the divorce filing was an “irretrievably broken” marriage with no hope of reconciliation. Their separation date was listed as July 2024.

Documents also stipulated regarding the shared children. Pumpkin and Josh will have joint custody of the four kids and medical and school expenses will be split between the parties.

Neither party will pay alimony, and Josh will move out within 60 days. It appears Pumpkin will keep the home as she works to take his name off the lease.

The news comes as a shock. The couple seemed tighter than ever as they navigated the loss of Anna together.

What’s next for Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Efird?

As of this writing, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird hasn’t said anything about filing for divorce from Josh Efird.

We know she hasn’t scrubbed her social media, but he has. Josh’s Instagram account was wiped clean, but it still lists that he is married to Pumpkin.

Josh Efird wiped his Instagram account. Pic credit: @official_josh_efird/Instagram

Pumpkin has been busy with her The Sisters Closet business and using TikTok to generate other revenue. Pumpkin and her sisters, Alana Thompson and Jessica Shannon, built the seemingly successful business.

With Mama June: Family Crisis likely returning, Pumpkin and Josh’s marriage breakdown may have been filmed. When the most recent season ended, they covered Anna’s death and the spreading of her ashes. That happened seven months ago.

The Shannon family has been experiencing a tough year since Anna’s death, and the Pumpkin and Josh split just added another layer of difficulty.

Mama June: Family Crisis is currently on hiatus.