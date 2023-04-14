Lauren Luyendyk gets sporty for daily outfit selfie

Lauren Luyendyk got sporty in her most recent selfie as she posed for a pre-running session before competing in her first short marathon this Sunday.

She showed off her tanned and toned figure in a white activewear ensemble that upon first glance looked like shorts with a spandex tank top.

However, it was actually a one-piece outfit from Free People called the Righteous Runsie and costs $98.

Designed for medium-impact workouts it features a compression material on top that holds you in, yet is breathable at the same time. The shorts are made of a loose material for a maximum range of motion.

Lauren had her hair clipped up in a pretty bun with a few strands hanging down in front and it was unclear if she was wearing makeup as she kept the phone in front of her face. She accessorized with a delicate gold butterfly necklace.

Sign up for our newsletter!

With her constant running workouts, it’s not surprising that the mom of a toddler and twin babies has managed to stay so fit.

Lauren Luyendyk showed off her most recent exercise look from Free People. Pic credit: @laurenluyendyk/Instagram

Lauren Luyendyk spent the Easter weekend with her family in matching outfits

She recently joined her adorable family for a quintessential social media picture with everyone in matching outfits for the Easter holiday.

Standing next to her former Bachelor husband, Arie Luyendyk Jr. she happily smiled along with her 3-year-old daughter Alessi, and her twin 1-year-olds Lux and Senna.

She showed off her svelte figure in a long blue dress that featured a cut-out in the center and long sleeves. Her kids matched her in blue outfits as well, and she tagged the children’s brand Janie and Jack as the designer of their ensembles. Arie looked similarly handsome in a plaid shirt and blue shorts.

Arie posted the picture and tagged Lauren, writing in the caption, “Happy Easter! 🐣🐣🐣.”

Lauren has a sandal collaboration called Mystique x Lauren Luyendyk

In work news, Lauren recently dropped a new collaboration with the shoe brand Mystique Sandals.

The Mystique x Lauren Luyendyk collection features three different sandals for every occasion, including casual sandals for the beach, and jeweled sandals for a more dressed-up Sunday brunch.

Lauren posed for the website in a bright yellow, eye-catching dress wearing the Cooper Sandal which follows the denim comeback trend from the 90s but adds an extra touch with jeweled flowers as a buckle.

They feature suede lining and a cork bottom for maximum comfort and cost $285.

The other two pairs are the Nickson with a white leather netted looked and featuring rhinestones on the top ($230) and the Stidham, a more delicate black sandal with a strap around the ankle and rhinestones on the top ($220).

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.