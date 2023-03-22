Bachelor alum Lauren Luyendyk has a 3-year-old daughter and 1-year-old twins, yet with her enviable figure, she somehow managed to stay in incredible shape.

On top of that, her social media feed makes it look like she has her life together. With her handsome and helpful husband, former Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr., a gorgeous house in Arizona, a vacation home in Hawaii, and 1.3 million Instagram followers, she looks like the woman who has it all.

Of course, we all know social media can be a bit of a highlight reel, but with so much to be grateful for, it’s not surprising the former reality star has all kinds of energy for working out.

The blonde beauty showed off her tanned and toned physique while running in a cropped top with matching spandex shorts. She paired the ensemble with white socks and sneakers, which she somehow managed to keep completely clean.

Lauren appeared to be enjoying herself immensely as she blew a kiss at the camera before taking off.

Her blonde locks were pulled back into a slick ponytail, and though her eyes were closed, she appeared to be makeup free for the afternoon sweat session.

Lauren Luyendyk showed off her fit figure in an activewear set. Pic credit: @laurenluyendyk/Instagram

Lauren Luyendyk wore an activewear set from Stori

She tagged the activewear brand Stori in her Instagram Story, as she was wearing a flattering outfit from the brand.

Lauren sported the Legend Cropped Shelf Tank in floral trip dusk sand, costing $54. It features a racerback style for comfortable movement and is designed for low-impact activity.

The matching bottoms are the Perseverance Fitted 7″ Short in the same color: a black hue with a white flower pattern.

They have very few seams and are high-waisted, giving the wearer a flattering look in the hip area. They cost $54 as well and come in eight different colors.

Lauren is a brand ambassador for Abercrombie & Fitch

Being an influencer with so many followers, Lauren shares daily outfits to her Instagram feed that often come with discount codes or a heads up about a current sale.

The Bachelor alum is a brand ambassador for the favored early aughts brand Abercrombie & Fitch and shared an outfit from them in February.

Calling it “today’s uniform,” Lauren wore a pair of high-waisted jeans, a burgundy turtleneck sweater, and a light cream jacket on top.

She accessorized with a white baseball hat, chunky white sneakers, and a small, white shoulder bag.

She let followers know the brand was having a President’s Day sale on their website, and though that has long passed, there is no reason to fret as they offer deals frequently.

The brand recently introduced some new arrivals for spring, featuring lots of minimal fabrics, light colors, and seasonal florals.

The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.