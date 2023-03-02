The Bachelor’s Arie and Lauren Luyendyk have launched their own date-planning app

After finding love on reality television, Arie Luyendyk Jr. and his wife Lauren have launched a new dating app to help other couples spice up their dating life with some Bachelor-style dates.

Arie and Lauren officially launched their new app, Duo, on Wednesday, March 1.

The new date-planning app offers “datespiration,” where users can swipe through hundreds of unique date ideas and make a note of their favorites.

The free app also allows experts to curate “surprise dates” for users and their partners, allowing them to set a price point that works around their budget.

Duo, which stands for Dates Unlike Others, prompts users to fill out a short questionnaire before letting the app plan the surprise experience for them. They are then only told what to wear and when to be at their first location for the date.

The app is currently available for download on the App Store and Google Play.

Arie and the official Duo Instagram page shared a joint post on Wednesday to let their followers know the app was officially available for download.

Members of the franchise have chimed in to congratulate Lauren and Arie on the launch, including former host Chris Harrison.

“Happy launch date to one of my fav DUOS. Can’t wait to share my experience,” Chris wrote.

Pic credit: @datesonduo/@ariejr/Instagram

Along with the announcement of the launch, the couple also shared a video of them embarking on one of the “surprise dates” the app had planned for them.

“Come along on our @datesonduo duo date! the whole thing was a complete surprise for us – all we were told was what to wear and directions on how to get there. it felt a lot like being on the bachelor again for us.🥰 we are so proud to be able to share this w/ all of you!!” Arie wrote alongside a video clip.

The video showed the two having a romantic picnic in the desert, which was fully equipped with a charcuterie board, champagne, and a tent full of pillows and blankets.

The couple was then shown gearing up for a helicopter ride together, which, as Arie mentioned, must have felt like they were on The Bachelor again.

Arie and Lauren’s love story on The Bachelorette

After appearing on the 8th season of The Bachelorette with Emily Maynard, Arie made his comeback years later to lead Season 22 of The Bachelor.

The former racecar driver memorably proposed to contestant Becca Kufrin, later deciding to end their engagement and profess his love for his runner-up, Lauren.

Although Arie’s decision may have merited quite a bit of backlash from Bachelor Nation at the time, Lauren and Arie have now been happily married for four years and have welcomed three children into the world.

For couples who have been married for a few years, like Arie and Lauren, Duo may just be the perfect solution for spicing up a date now and again.

Interested users can head to the App Store or Google Play to download the free app today.

The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.