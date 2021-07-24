Lauren Burnham rushed to hospital for postpartum complications, Arie Luyendyk Jr updates fans

Lauren Burnham was rushed to the hospital for a severe case of mastitis. Pic credit: @laurenluyendyk/Instagram

Bachelor Nation star Lauren Burnham has been hospitalized following postpartum complications. Her husband and former Bachelor lead, Arie Luyendyk has been keeping fans updated on her condition.

Lauren has been diagnosed with a severe case of mastitis.

Her mastitis is, in fact, a postpartum condition. In fact, it’s a condition most commonly caused by breastfeeding.

According to Mayo Clinic, “mastitis is an inflammation of breast tissue that sometimes involves an infection.”

It seems that Lauren’s condition does involve an infection as she has been given antibiotics as part of her treatment plan in order to clear it out.

Arie Luyendyk Jr says Lauren Burnham has been ‘getting worse’

Arie shared to his Instagram story that Lauren was hospitalized Thursday night but has only been “getting worse” since.

He also shared a picture of her X-ray, in which the infection in her chest can be seen.

In a separate picture, captured by People, Arie revealed that she has had to have “so much blood” taken. The picture showed several vials of blood beside Lauren, who lied in a hospital bed.

“Hate this for her,” Arie wrote of his wife on one of his Instagram stories.

He updated fans about how long Lauren will have to be in the hospital, writing, “She’ll be here overnight. IV antibiotics and scans for any abscess.”

He concluded, “She’s been through a lot this week.”

Lauren Burnham recently gave birth to twins

Lauren’s hospitalization comes after giving birth to twins.

She gave birth to her baby girl and boy twins in June 2021. She revealed her boy is named Lux while her girl is Senna.

Baby boy Lux was able to go home after a healthy birth but Senna had to be kept in NICU.

Senna reportedly needed more oxygen as she was struggling with breathing problems. Lauren and Arie kept fans updated on their daughter’s condition on their vlog.

“Some babies need it for a couple days. Just depends,” they said of the nurse’s explanation of the respiratory support their daughter was receiving. “When the doctor comes back over and if she’s still needing respiratory support for a few more hours, she might get a chest X-ray just to see a better picture of what’s going on.”

Fortunately, the respiratory support helped, and Senna was able to go home and be reunited with her twin brother.

Lauren and Arie are also parents to Alessi who is two years old.

Here’s to hoping Lauren has a quick recovery from her mastitis.

