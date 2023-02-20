Laura DeMasie shares moments with Jana Duggar during European vacation

Laura DeMasie went on a European vacation with some of the Duggar siblings.

She tagged along with Jedidiah Duggar, Katelyn Nakatsu, James Dugga, and her BFF, Jana Duggar.

The two were spotted hanging out in some videos James shared on Instagram last week.

Laura decided to share footage of her time in Rome with the Duggar siblings and friends.

Her post caption reads, “Rome, Part 1 • 6 months of planning, 4 days of lost luggage, memories to last a lifetime! 🇮🇹”

Despite a few snags, things seem to have gone well as they enjoy Italy.

Jana Duggar and Laura DeMasie rumors

This trip to Europe has reignited old rumors about Jana Duggar and Laura DeMasie being more than friends.

These have been circulating on and off for years. Jana and Laura are often seen hanging out together at family events and visiting Silver Dollar City in Branson, Missouri.

While the women have both denied they are anything more than friends. Laura has stood beside the family through the most horrific times, including attending Josh Duggar’s trial with some other family members.

They aren’t the only two women on the trip, though. Jedidiah Duggar and his wife, Katelyn Nakatsu, are on the trip too. The ladies all posed for a photo with smiles on their faces.

Who went to Europe?

James Duggar posts the most photos, showing who is on vacation with him. He revealed that Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu are with him, and they brought their baby boy, Truett. Jana Duggar and Laura DeMasie are together as well. They also brought along Elijah Kaneshiro, who appears to live with the Duggar family, or at the very least, with some of the Duggar brothers.

They didn’t share details ahead of time, but James has been documenting their trip so far. It’s unclear where they plan to travel and when they will return, but it’s likely soon, as Katey is pregnant with her and Jedidiah’s second child — being far from home while pregnant isn’t advisable during the third trimester.

There have been some photos shown from Switzerland, too. They also stopped in London before heading to Italy.

Based on what Laura wrote in her caption during her Rome share, a lot of time and planning went into this big trip. It’s interesting to see which Duggars stayed behind (like Jason) and which ones chose to go.