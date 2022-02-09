Larsa Pippen gets in a screaming match with Adriana de Moura for bringing up Kanye West’s manhood

Adriana has dissed Kanye and Larsa is not here for it. Pic credit: Peacock

Larsa Pippen got into a screaming match with Adriana de Moura for bringing up Kanye West’s manhood on The Real Housewives of Miami.

The RHOM ladies get real about their personal lives on Season 4 of the hit show. However, there is such a thing as TMI, and that’s precisely what happens when Adriana says something that sets Larsa off.

It’s another Real Housewives showdown as Larsa stands up for her friend while Adriana keeps spilling the tea.

Social media has become known for capturing epic moments on television shows, especially when it comes to reality TV. One Twitter user gave The Real Housewives of Miami fans a look at Larsa screaming at Adriana over Kanye and his junk.

At a dinner, Adriana shares the type of man she’s into “tall, dark and handsome.” She then asks the ladies if they like Kanye West before revealing, “I saw Kanye’s d**k before. It’s big, and it’s thick.”

The comment did not sit well with Larsa, who used to be good friends with Kim Kardashian, Kanye’s soon-to-be ex-wife. Larsa and Kim may not be as close as they once were, but that doesn’t stop Larsa from standing up for Ye, who she also considers a friend.

“I’m not bringing up your friends, so maybe you shouldn’t bring up my friends,” Larsa snapped.

When Adriana tried to use the “he’s a public figure” defense, Larsa became angrier.

“Everyone in my life is a public figure,” she screamed at Adriana.

The two women got into a heated exchange, yelling over each other. Things got so bad at the table that Guerdy Abraira threw her napkin down on the table and walked away from the screaming match.

Twitter user @nuevousername captured the moment, which has RHOM buzzing.

When I tell you I SCREAMED at this 😂😂. Not in a million years I thought Kanye would be brought up like this on Housewives. This is the Adriana I fell in love with #RHOM pic.twitter.com/G1oRseUoeo — Alex by Alene Too (@nuevousername) February 3, 2022

What are RHOM’s fans saying about Adriana and Larsa’s blowup?

It didn’t take long for Twitter to respond to the tweet featuring Adriana and Larsa fighting.

One user called Adriana funny, while another declared this was the Larsa fans needed in Season 1 of The Real Housewives of Miami.

Pic credit: @M1KEY16553371/Twitter and @sinefromlg/Twitter

Along with comments supporting Adriana or Larsa, there were some remarks about Larsa’s rift with the Kardashian family.

Pic credit: @ASHMAC_23/Twitter and @AngelHuracha/Twitter

It’s no secret that Larsa’s relationship with the famous family is not what it used to be. However, Larsa did recently share she and Kim are in a good place following their feud.

Adriana de Moura and Larsa Pippen are bringing the drama to RHOM. Are you Team Larsa or Team Adriana?

The Real Housewives of Miami is currently streaming on Peacock.