Larsa Pippen claps back at ‘negative and judgmental’ Tamron Hall after tense interview

The Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen is clapping back after a recent interview experience left a bad taste in her mouth.

The former BFF of Kim Kardashian sat down for an interview with journalist Tamron Hall.

Larsa appeared on The Tamron Hall Show in February, and the topic of her relationship came up.

The Bravo star has dated Michael Jordan’s son, Marcus, 32, for less than a year.

The selection raised a few eyebrows because Marcus’ dad was Larsa’s ex-husband, Scottie Pippen’s longtime teammate. Michael and Scottie were close on and off the court until the 2020 ESPN docuseries, The Last Dance, resulted in a falling out between the former NBA players.

Therefore, questions about Larsa’s relationship have swirled, with Tamron leading the charge.

Larsa Pippen slams Tamron Hall after a tense interview

Larsa stopped by The Tamron Hall Show for an interview that made headlines for all the wrong reasons.

In the interview, Tamron asked hard-hitting questions about Larsa’s new flame. She wondered why Larsa would choose to date someone with such a history with her ex-husband.

The Shade Room posted about the tense interview, which garnered some flak from the public against host Tamron.

Larsa hopped into the comments section, where she shared her perspective, and unsurprisingly, she didn’t have a favorable opinion of the experience.

In a now-deleted comment, Larsa revealed that she didn’t think Tamron was interested in having a conversation.

Larsa wrote that Tamron was “very negative and judgmental.”

The mother of four also felt that Tamron’s “tone and facial expressions” suggested she didn’t want to have a “fair” conversation.

Larsa also alluded to Tamron potentially auditioning for Bravo’s Real Housewives franchise.

As for Tamron, the television host responded to complaints about her line of questioning.

Tamron Hall stands by Larsa Pippen interview

Tamron responded to criticisms that she went too hard on Larsa Pippen.

The host said she wanted to have a conversation that was “authentic.” She also didn’t want to “waste the time of the people watching at home.”

Additionally, Tamron took advice from legendary interviewer Barbara Walters when creating her interview questions.

Tamron revealed, “Barbara Walters famously said she never wanted to leave an interview and have someone say, ‘You should’ve asked that.’”

Accordingly, Tamron had no qualms about asking for details about Larsa’s romantic partner.

The Real Housewives of Miami Seasons 1-5 are currently streaming on Peacock.