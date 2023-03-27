Larsa Pippen is one of the original stars of The Real Housewives of Miami, and the dynamic beauty has proved she is more than just Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife.

The businesswoman has been entertaining fans of the Miami franchise with her ability to keep the drama high and ask her castmates the hard and sometimes embarrassing questions.

Everywhere she goes, she shows up ready to slay in full glam and incredible fashions, and her ever-changing appearance keeps fans on their toes.

Larsa recently posted a sultry pic to Instagram in the back of a vehicle, with a pose to show her voluptuous body in a tiny minidress that left little to the imagination.

The purple and gold bodycon minidress was sleeveless with a crosshatch print and featured a bandeau top that accentuated Larsa’s curves.

Her glam was soft with a nude lip on her famous pout, and her signature light brown hair flowed down to her waist.

The mom-of-four captioned the photo, “Back home.”

Larsa Pippen got in trouble with boss Andy Cohen at the RHOM reunion

The second installment of the Season 5 reunion was high drama, and host Andy Cohen is now speaking out on why he yelled at Miami OG Housewife Larsa Pippen.

After Larsa openly criticized co-star Dr. Nicole Martin for having a child before she was married to fiance Anthony, Andy erupted at Larsa, telling her it was “an a**hole thing to say.”

Andy spoke out about his reaction on his SiriusXM show Radio Andy, saying, “It will come as no surprise to anyone why I got so heated,” he said. “I’m a single dad of two children, so there is no other person; there is no other parent.”

He admitted the topic is sensitive to him, and he felt the need to defend Nicole.

RHOM star Larsa Pippen is an ambassador for Pretty Little Thing

The Real Housewives of Miami star is known for rocking high-end designer fashion, but she’s not opposed to wearing cost-effective pieces, especially if she is getting paid to wear a particular brand.

Larsa has been modeling clothing from Pretty Little Thing, and she’s getting big bucks to promote the U.K based fashion retailer.

In 2020, Daily Mail reported that Larsa got a six-figure deal as an ambassador for the company. At the time, she was in the spotlight amid her falling out with the Kardashians.

But that collaboration is still going strong as Larsa loves to share pieces from PTL on her social media, such as the black-on-black comfy casual look she recently posted.

“I live for the weekends wbu? Outfit: @prettylittlething,” she captioned the post.

The Real Housewives of Miami is currently streaming on Peacock.