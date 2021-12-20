Larissa Lima and Eric Nichols living together again in Las Vegas, but they aren’t back together

Larissa Lima revealed that she’s living with her ex, Eric Nichols, in Las Vegas once again but they aren’t an item. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Larissa Lima is living with her ex-boyfriend, Eric Nichols, but just as roommates.

Larissa Lima rose to fame during her appearance during Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance.

At the time, Larissa was in a volatile relationship with her now-ex-husband, Colt Johnson.

Although the couple’s relationship seemed doomed, they went through with tying the knot, only for Larissa to be arrested multiple times.

Things didn’t last between Larissa and Colt and their divorce was finalized in April 2019 after just seven months of marriage.

The Brazilian beauty then found love in a new man, her now-former boyfriend, Eric Nichols.

90 Day Fiance alum Larissa Lima is living with her ex-boyfriend Eric Nichols in Las Vegas

The pair had moved to Colorado together but their romantic relationship fizzled out. Now, they’re living together again, although not as romantic partners, but as roommates.

Larissa took to Instagram to tell her followers, “Guys Erikee and I are roommates here in fabulous Las Vegas.”

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Pic credit: @larissalimareal/Instagram

The 35-year-old reality TV star included a pic of herself and Eric along with two of their cats.

Larissa and Eric posed in the kitchen, with Eric sporting a serious expression and Larissa showing the camera a smile.

Larissa Lima and Eric Nichols are ‘still good friends’

“We still good friends and doing our independent things,” Larissa added to her caption.

“Now the pleasures for have him as roommate 😳😅isn’t easy because I’m crazy for cleaning and Erikee is like a wild cat he does his own thing 🐺🦕🐈🦤🐈‍⬛🦦🦔 Were you expecting for that? 😱🤫🤭🧛🏻‍♀️🦇💋”

Larissa moved back to Arizona after a stint in Colorado where she was living with Eric.

Last month, Larissa took to Instagram to tell her fans that she had officially moved back to Las Vegas.

“After living in Vegas for a couple of years, I moved to Colorado Springs on September 19 2020. It was a change and experience I wanted to have,” Larissa told her fans in the post.

Pic credit: @larissalimareal/Instagram

Larissa and Eric met through Tinder and broke up in November 2020 before rekindling their romance, only to break up again in 2021.

Just last month, Larissa clarified her relationship status with Eric, telling her fans during an Instagram Q&A, “We’re ‘friends.’ I’m SINGLE for almost 7 months now.”

When one of Larissa’s fans asked the 90 Day Fiance alum about getting married again someday, she told them, “If I want…Not in my plans.”

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus.