Landon Clements talks Cameran Eubanks’ Southern Charm exit

Southern Charm is currently airing Season 8, and only a select few original cast members remain on the show.

While Landon Clements didn’t pop up until Season 2, she made waves during her time on the hit Bravo show.

Cameran Eubanks is missed among viewers, though. She was an original cast member and left following Season 6. Only one season aired without her; now, Season 8 is the second.

Landon Clements talks about Cameran Eubanks’ leaving Southern Charm

Filming reality TV can take a toll on someone, especially when there is high drama. The earlier seasons of Southern Charm featured plenty of back and forth between Kathryn Dennis and Thomas Ravenel, affecting all cast members.

Landon Clements weighed in on that while speaking with Us Weekly.

The former Southern Charm star said, “It really does sort of affect your mental health. I mean, in Cameran’s situation, she’s raising a little girl. So it’s like, what is your priority? Chasing this sort of fame or raising a family and being a good mother?”

It was a challenging time for Cameran as she had welcomed her daughter, Palmer, and had to juggle a filming schedule. Several events involved partying and drinking, and Cameran seemed to be passed that phase in her life, so choosing to walk away wasn’t shocking to Southern Charm fans.

Would Landon Clements or Cameran Eubanks return to Southern Charm?

Interestingly enough, neither woman would want to appear on Southern Charm again.

They remain friends with some cast members, and Leva Bonaparte has been one of Cameran Eubanks’ close friends for years. She even appeared on the show in earlier seasons while filming with Cameran.

Landon said, “You have to be careful about what you say and careful about what you do. I mean the first two seasons I definitely was a lot more free with my opinions. If I came back to do the show, I don’t know if I would be as free with my thoughts and my words as I once was.”

Earlier this year, Cameran talked to Us Weekly about the potential of her returning, saying, “It would have to be a whole different — no, I couldn’t do it.”

Don’t look for Cameran to appear during Season 8, either. Cameos aren’t on her list of things to do, despite viewers missing her on Southern Charm. She did so well keeping Craig Conover and Shep Rose in check.

Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.