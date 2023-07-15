Kylie Jenner’s son Aire Webster makes rare appearance in summer pics

Kylie Jenner shared some rare and adorable photos of herself with her son, Aire Webster, as they bonded outdoors.

The Kardashians star uploaded several images to her social media, including one in which she held up Aire Webster while groups of bubbles floated around them in the air.

In her photos, Kylie wore a black leather skirt, white t-shirt, and dark sunglasses with her long locks flowing behind her.

Aire, holding a mini truck toy, rocked a white graphic tee, beige pants, and a pair of black and white sneakers.

However, his new hairstyle may have been the attention-getter, as the image revealed he now had his curly hair styled into French braids.

The mother-and-son image was captured in front of a tennis court with a wall for privacy and the green foliage appearing overhead with clear blue skies.

Kylie Jenner holds son Aire Webster for an outdoor snap. Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie enjoys time with her ‘big boy’ Aire Webster

On Friday, Kylie, 25, shared three additional photos featuring Aire Webster in an Instagram carousel post. In these photos, Kylie wore a camouflage baseball cap as part of her outfit, keeping her hair up while she held her son in front of the pool area.

In her second shot (below), it appears that Kylie comforted her son, who may have been upset over the photo shoot or something else.

A third image has Aire looking at the camera as Kylie looks lovingly at her son’s face.

She captioned her original Instagram post with “my big boy” and received plenty of love via likes and comments.

“The braids are everything,” one commenter wrote, while another echoed the sentiments as they commented, “Those braids!!!!!! cutie!!!”

“He looks just like you Perfect baby,” another individual said.

“The new generations of Kardashians and Jenners are gonna EAT!” another commenter wrote.

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Aire Webster is Kylie’s second child

Aire Webster, 1, is one of two children Kylie shares with hip-hop artist Travis Scott. The couple also has a daughter, 5-year-old Stormi Webster.

In May 2021, Travis shared a sweet Instagram post in which he praised Kylie as the mother of Stormi.

“Of all the special things in life/ The big ones and small / A mamas love and rage and tenderness / Is the most special of them all,” Travis wrote in a beautiful poetic caption.

He included two photos of Kylie with their daughter, one of which showed Stormi as she planted a kiss on Kylie’s lips. In the second, Kylie wore a colorful bikini and held Stormi on her lap in a nearly-matching colorful swimsuit.

Kylie announced the arrival of her and Travis’ second child, Aire Webster, on February 2, 2022, via Instagram. She hadn’t revealed their son’s name at the time, captioning the photo with “💙 2/2/22.”

They initially chose Wolf Jacques Webster. However, Monsters and Critics reported this past February that the couple filed an official name change for their son to become Aire Webster.

As of this writing, Kylie and Travis are not a couple, as they split earlier this year. However, they continue co-parenting Stormi and Aire and appear to do so with lots of love.

The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu.