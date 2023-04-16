Kyle Richards takes a break from RHOBH filming to enjoy a GNO

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is filming, which means Kyle Richards must be on her A-game.

She is the series’ OG, and the upcoming season will be different for viewers who have watched over the last several years.

After last year’s tense reunion and the reignition of the feud between Kyle and her older sister, Kathy Hilton, it was questionable whether the raven-haired beauty would return. She did, and now, we wait.

Kyle isn’t all work and no play, though.

The RHOBH star was caught leaving dinner with her girlfriends, and yes, Faye Resnick was there with her.

It appeared to be a casual Girls’ Night Out as Kyle was dressed down and wasn’t all glammed up as she is when she films the hit Bravo show.

RHOBH star Kyle Richards went casual for a GNO. Pic credit: affinitypicture / BACKGRID

Kyle Richards has shed the pounds

Ahead of Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Kyle Richards has noticeably slimmed down.

She has shared several photos and videos from the gym and has extensively denied using Ozempic to aid in her loss.

Kyle has been vocal about the change in her appearance, attributing it to long hours in the gym, cutting her alcohol intake, and eating better.

The reality TV star looks better than ever, and her transformation will be noticeable when Season 13 returns later this year or early in 2024.

When will RHOBH return?

There is no official return date for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13. Filming was delayed a bit after an intense Season 12 ending and reunion.

Kyle Richards and her castmates are still filming. Once they wrap, it will be about six months before the show hits the airwaves, and with it being April now, that means the earliest we could see a return is November 2023.

Things will look different as Lisa Rinna is no longer part of the cast. However, there are rumors that Denise Richards has been back filming. Still, it is unclear if she is in a friend role, returned to hold a diamond, or was just appearing in a group setting with her friends, Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke.

Where Kyle stands with her sister Kathy Hilton is still unclear. The Season 12 drama was intense, reigniting the siblings’ feud. It is likely that if Kathy does choose to film, it would be sparingly.

However, it is worth noting Kim Richards was spotted filming with Kyle Richards not long ago.

Season 13 will be full of surprises!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.