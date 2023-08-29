Kyle Richards called out for ‘photoshop fail’ in Paris snap

At this point, Kyle Richards just can’t catch a break because her social media followers just noticed a major “photoshop fail” on her post.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is living her best life in Paris, but she didn’t escape the drama despite being miles away from the US.

She posted a chic photo during a day of shopping in Paris, but her followers were distracted by a major flub.

Kyle’s butchered arm quickly became a topic of conversation as people instantly assumed that she tampered with the photo.

The Bravo personality initially posted the photo on Instagram, but after seeing the comments, she quickly deleted the snap.

However, it seems Kyle forgot that she also shared the image on another of her social media pages, and as of the time of this article, it was still there.

RHOBH star Kyle Richards shares a photo from the Hermes store in Paris

The RHOBH star showed off her new Hermes Birkin that she seemingly just purchased after making a stop at the Paris store.

Kyle shared a photo holding the expensive purchase while posing with Hermes executive Michael Coste.

The mom of four was Parisian chic in a white knit top with white sneakers and beige pants, while her pink Hermes added a pop of color.

“When in Paris my first stop is always to @michaelcostefr Until next time And I am on my tippy toes thinking an inch and half may make the world of difference in this photo. At 5’2” you do what you gotta do ,” she captioned the Facebook post.

Kyle Richards at the Hermes store in Paris. Pic credit: Kyle Richards/Facebook

Meanwhile, people were too busy zoning in on Kyle’s right arm to even notice her pricey Birkin.

Kyle Richards called out for ‘photoshop fail’

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has some explaining to do because the top part of her arm is completely blurred out in the image. It’s unclear what Kyle “was trying to fix, but let’s just say it was not a seamless edit and people took notice.

“Photoshop fail! Just be you. Stop this ridiculous Photoshop madness!” wrote one commenter

Someone else questioned, “Why is the picture so photoshopped? What happened to your foot and what’s with your arm?”

“Such a bad photo shop! What was she trying to fix?” queried one person.

Pic credit: Kyle Richards/Facebook

A Facebook user wrote, “This photo is so filtered and photoshopped its so evident, why bother posting.”

“This was deleted from insta for the photo shop fail,” noted someone else.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.