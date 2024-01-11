Kyle Richards blasts women sliding into Mauricio’s DMs: ‘They don’t care that he’s married’

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has given us insight into issues that plagued Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s relationship before their split.

The mom of four opened up about her marriage in the latest episode and confessed that she’s had issues with Mauricio’s online behavior.

Kyle revealed that women have been jumping in his DMs and that he hasn’t ignored the attention.

The couple has had “fights” over that issue, as Kyle confessed to her castmates during a trip to Ojai.

If you’re a longtime RHOBH fan, you’ll remember how Kyle almost wrestled a drunk partygoer to the ground for getting a little too frisky with Mauricio, in Season 1.

However, it’s hard for her to fight off the wannabe side chicks when they’re making moves on her husband online.

RHOBH star Kyle Richards slams women sliding into Mauricio Umansky’s DMs

The Beverly Hills OG got honest during a fun game with her castmates as talks turned to appropriate behavior for husbands on social media.

Dorit Kemsley reasoned that men should not communicate with women online, and Kyle agreed.

“I’ve had, like, a fight with Mo over that, I hate that stuff! Liking people’s photos, following people,” admitted the 54-year-old.

During her confessional, Kyle addressed the issue again, saying, “Mo gets a lot of DMS from women. They don’t care that he’s married, and they’re always the aggressor.”

“It just makes you realize they’re really a lot of f**king a**holes out there,” she added.

Kyle opened up even more on the RHOBH After Show and admitted she wishes she was someone who could just laugh at those things.

However, she thinks the behavior feels “disrespectful” – especially because they’re in the public eye and everyone can see it.

Crystal Kung Minkoff agreed with the sentiment and added, “You’re really disrespecting your spouse in a public forum, and that’s like even worse.”

Is Kyle Richards planning to leave Beverly Hills?

Kyle is making plans for her future, and they don’t include Beverly Hills, or Mauricio, for that matter, as she shared in a recent confessional.

The RHOBH star said she’s grown tired of life in Los Angeles and plans to leave the 90210 at some point.

Kyle expressed that she will always love Los Angeles but doesn’t feel connected to it now that she has different interests.

“One day, when Portia’s done with school, I’m going to choose someplace to live that is more conducive to what brings me happiness,” said Kyle.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.