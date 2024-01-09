Kyle Richards admits to ‘fight’ with Mauricio about women on social media in RHOBH preview

Kyle Richards is getting honest about her marital issues with her husband Mauricio Umanksy, and you can expect a surprising confession in the upcoming episode.

In a preview for episode 11, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star admitted to her castmates that she’s had a “fight” with Mauricio over women on social media.

The admission comes months after the couple revealed they had separated after 27 years of marriage.

People noticed clues that there was trouble in paradise between the pair after Kyle was spotted spending quality time with her new, friend Morgan Wade.

She also made a drastic lifestyle change, opting to get some new tattoos, quit alcohol — Morgan is also sober — and get serious about her fitness.

The mom of four further sparked split rumors when she was spotted without her wedding ring, but Kyle and Mauricio initially denied that there were any problems.

However, in September 2023, Mauricio admitted they were separated.

The couple are still living under the same roof, and neither have shared a specific reason for their split, but now we’re getting more clues about some of the issues they were dealing with.

Kyle Richards admits to ‘fight’ with Mauricio Umansky over women on social media in RHOBH preview

A sneak peek for the upcoming episode shows a conversation between Kyle and her castmates.

At one point, the conversation turns to inappropriate online behavior as Dorit Kemsley exclaims, “You’re not supposed to be communicating with other women on social media.”

Kyle has had experience with that in her marriage to Mauricio, as she surprisingly reveals, “I’ve had like a fight with Mo over that, I hate that stuff! “

The clip ended on that note, but Kyle’s conversation adds weight to a comment her best friend Teddi Mellencamp made some time ago.

The RHOBH alum insinuated that Mauricio had cheated on his wife and that she was remaining quiet to protect him.

“It looks to me like she’s protecting Mauricio, but she’s freaking pissed,” reasoned Teddi on her podcast in November 2023.

Kyle Richards is distracting from her marital drama with retail therapy

In the teaser for the new episode, Kyle proves that she’s found a way to distract herself from her marital problems, and it’s through retail shopping.

The clip shows the cast–minus Erika Jayne– on a short trip to Ojai, California, but the only thing on Kyle’s mind is shopping.

The 54-year-old even admits to the camera that she shops every day.

“How often do I buy something? For sure every day,” confesses Kyle, who later adds, “I can shop on my phone, in bed, online shopping, gas station, airport stores…I just like it so much, it’s hard.”

Check out the sneak peek of episode 11 below.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.