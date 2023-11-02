Teddi Mellencamp says Kyle Richards is ‘protecting’ Mauricio — Did he cheat on the RHOBH star?

Teddi Mellencamp recently spilled some piping hot tea while talking about her bestie, Kyle Richards, and shed insight into her split from her husband, Mauricio Umansky.

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star said during a recent podcast that Kyle has been “protecting” her husband and insinuated that Mauricio has been unfaithful.

The moment occurred while discussing the new season of RHOBH, which is now in its second week.

Kyle and Mauricio will take center stage this season, as the couple recently confessed that they are separated.

The news came after Kyle was spotted getting cozy with country singer Morgan Wade. The duo have both claimed that their relationship is platonic, but the announcement about the couple’s separation only added fuel to the fire.

Now viewers will be watching Season 13 for cracks in Kyle and Mauricio’s once-solid marriage, and the couple already gave us several hints in the past two episodes.

Teddi Mellencamp thinks RHOBH star Kyle Richards is ‘protecting Mauricio’

Teddi and her Two T’s in a Pod host Tamra Judge had a lot to say about Kyle and Mauricio after the RHOBH premiere, which featured an awkward moment between the couple.

However, Teddi knows a lot more of the backstory, given that she’s Kyle’s BFF, and during the conversation, she hinted that Mauricio cheated on Kyle.

“When I watched that, I immediately thought ‘Oh my gosh, clearly she’s angry, ” said Teddi.

Tamra chimed in and noted that Mauricio didn’t seem angry in the scene, and that’s when Teddi proclaimed, “Well most of the time the person that Fs up isn’t the angry one.”

The 42-year-old hinted that Mauricio did something to Kyle and that the RHOBH was “hiding how she feels about things with Mauricio.”

However, Teddi reasoned that the mom of four is “not ready to open up fully,” about whatever happened.

“It looks to me like she’s protecting Mauricio, but she’s freaking pissed,” said Teddi.

Mauricio Umansky says he’s ‘not dating’ his DWTS partner Emma Slater

This comes after Mauricio Umansky was spotted holding hands with his DWTS partner Emma Slater after they enjoyed lunch together in Beverly Hills.

Paparazzi caught the pair looking quite cozy as Emma wrapped her arms around Mauricio after they left the restaurant.

Kyle got honest about that during her recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and admitted she was hurt by the images of her husband holding hands with another woman.

Mauricio and Emma eventually posted a video denying that the photos showed anything more than two friends out to lunch.

“We do want to address this story… for full clarity, we are not dating. We are really good friends,” said Mauricio.

As for whether Mauricio has cheated on his wife during their 25-year marriage neither have confessed to that. However, time–or Kyle– will tell if there are any bones in Mauricio’s closet.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.